Everton transfer news: Demarai Gray arrives in Florida for medical ahead of £1.6m move from Bayer Leverkusen

Demarai Gray has arrived in Florida to undergo a medical ahead of his move to Everton for a fee of around £1.6m.

Everton are currently in Orlando for the Florida Cup and will begin their pre-season fixtures with a friendly against Colombia's Millonarios on Sunday night.

Gray could be available to take part in that game, with his move to the Toffees from Bayer Leverkusen expected to be confirmed on Thursday.

The 25-year-old winger is set to sign an initial two-year deal, just six months after joining Leverkusen on an 18-month contract from Leicester.

Image: Gray spent five years at Leicester before moving to Germany

Gray played 12 times for the Bundesliga club, scoring once and recording two assists.

He is set to be the third signing in a matter of days by Everton, following the arrivals of Asmir Begovic from Bournemouth and Andros Townsend on a free transfer.

The arrivals come as new manager Rafa Benitez begins reshaping his squad after replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

Liverpool has been stripped of its UNESCO World Heritage status because of developments on the city's waterfront, including Everton's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

Image: An artist's impression of Everton's planned new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock

The decision was made following a vote by members of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in China.

A report in June by the committee said developments on the city's waterfront had resulted in "irreversible loss of attributes".

Liverpool was awarded World Heritage status in 2004, joining sites such as the Taj Mahal and the Great Wall of China.

It becomes only the third site to lose its status since the list began in 1978.