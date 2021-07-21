Liverpool stripped of World Heritage status with Everton's Bramley Moore Dock stadium project cited as reason

Liverpool has been stripped of its UNESCO World Heritage status because of developments on the city's waterfront, including Everton's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

The decision was made following a vote by members of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in China.

A report in June by the committee said developments on the city's waterfront had resulted in "irreversible loss of attributes".

A UNESCO statement read: "Liverpool's historic centre and docklands were inscribed for bearing witness to the development of one of the world's major trading centres in the 18th and 19th centuries.

"The site also illustrated pioneering developments in modern dock technology, transport systems and port management.

#Liverpool - a great city not defined by labels. pic.twitter.com/BLs8B7IiWl — Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) July 21, 2021

"Any deletion from the World Heritage List is a loss to the international community and to the internationally shared values and commitments under the World Heritage Convention."

Liverpool had been on UNESCO's List of World Heritage in Danger since 2012 due to "concerns about the proposed development of Liverpool Waters."

Liverpool was awarded World Heritage status in 2004, joining sites such as the Taj Mahal and the Great Wall of China.

It becomes only the third site to lose its status since the list began in 1978.

The city's mayor, Joanne Anderson, described UNESCO's decision as "incomprehensible", saying: "I'm hugely disappointed and concerned by this decision to delete Liverpool's World Heritage status, which comes a decade after UNESCO last visited the city to see it with their own eyes.

"Our World Heritage site has never been in better condition having benefitted from hundreds of millions of pounds of investment across dozens of listed buildings and the public realm.

"We will be working with government to examine whether we can appeal but, whatever happens, Liverpool will always be a World Heritage city.

"I find it incomprehensible that UNESCO would rather Bramley Moore Dock remain a derelict wasteland, rather than making a positive contribution to the city's future and that of its residents."

Image: Liverpool city mayor Joanne Anderson described the decision as 'incomprehensible'

Everton are planning to begin building their 52,888-capacity stadium at Bramley Moore Dock on July 26.

The club are hoping to move from Goodison Park to their new stadium for the start of the 2024/25 season.

Everton say the new stadium is expected to deliver a £1billion boost to the city's economy, and provide up to 15,000 jobs for local people (12,000 during the construction phase).

They estimate that it will attract around 1.4m visitors to the city and more than £255m will be spent through local supply chains.

Everton refused to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News for a response.