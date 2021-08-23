Subscribe to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast

Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the all new Sky Sports EFL Podcast from Sky Sports Football.
Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundit Keith Andrews and commentator Gary Weaver to discuss all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two, reflecting upon the weekend’s EFL action.
We also hear from QPR defender Rob Dickie as he answers our quickfire questions in Ten To Tackle.
Championship: From the start
Rob Dickie takes Ten To Tackle: 35min00s
League One: 39min08s
League Two: 50min09s
