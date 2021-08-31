Everton transfer news: Salomon Rondon close to Goodison Park move after Moise Kean departure

Salomon Rondon is close to completing a Deadline Day move to Everton that would see him reunite with manager Rafa Benitez.

The striker is set to move to Goodison Park before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

Rondon is currently with Dalian after being signed by Benitez during his spell in charge of the Chinese club, and the Toffees boss is keen to work with him again

Benitez - who was appointed manager of Everton this summer - also worked with the Venezuela international at Newcastle during the 2018/19 season.

Rondon scored 12 goals in 33 games at St James' Park, while he also scored 28 goals for West Brom during his four-year spell at The Hawthorns.

The 31-year-old will help to replace fellow striker Moise Kean, who left Everton to return to Juventus earlier on Tuesday.

The Italian has joined the Serie A side on a two-year loan, and Juventus have an obligation to buy Kean for £24m (€28m).

Juventus will also pay a £6m (€7m) loan fee. The total value of the deal, including bonuses, will be worth £32.6m (€38m).

