Everton transfer news: Moise Kean rejoins Juventus on two-year loan with £24m obligation to buy

Moise Kean returns to Juventus to help fill the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to return to Manchester United; Kean joined Everton from Juventus in 2019, but has scored just four goals for the club

Tuesday 31 August 2021 15:18, UK

Moise Kean
Image: Moise Kean has agreed to rejoin Juventus from Everton

Moise Kean has completed a move back to Juventus from Everton on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy for £24m (€28m).

Juventus will pay a £6m (€7m) loan fee, while the total value of the deal, including bonuses, will be worth £32.6m (€38m).

The striker comes in for Juve as a replacement for the outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to return to Manchester United.

AP - Moise Kean at PSG
Image: Kean spent last season on loan at PSG

Kean joined the Toffees from Juventus in 2019 for a fee in the region of £27m, but the Italy international has seen his minutes restricted at Goodison Park amid the emergence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Everton's main centre-forward.

He scored two goals in 33 matches for the club in his first campaign and was loaned out to Paris Saint-Germain last season where he found the net 17 times in 41 games.

Kean joined Juventus' youth setup in 2011 and made his first-team debut for the Serie A club five years later before going on to make 21 first-team appearances in his first spell at the Allianz Stadium.

