Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers close to finalising deal for Steven Gerrard's successor as manager

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is close to agreeing a deal in principle to become the new Rangers manager.

The former Rangers full-back is nearing a return to Ibrox to succeed Steven Gerrard, who left to return to the Premier League to manage Aston Villa.

Rangers are understood to be very pleased with developments after a thorough process led by sporting director Ross Wilson, with a host of strong candidates on their shortlist.

Sky Sports News pictured Van Bronckhorst in London on Saturday, where he held positive talks with the Rangers hierarchy, before flying back to the Netherlands that evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Rangers defender Lorenzo Amoruso played alongside Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Ibrox for three years and says the Dutchman would be a good choice as the club's next manager

David McCallum, Brian Gilmour, Jermain Defoe and Colin Stewart are currently in charge of the first team and could lead the side out in Sunday's League Cup semi-final against Hibernian, before the Dutchman takes to the dugout.

Following that tie Rangers face Sparta Prague in the Europa League at Ibrox before key away matches in the league at Livingston and Hibernian.

The Scottish Premiership champions' key goal was to make the right appointment for the future of the club, with Champions League qualification all but guaranteed if they retain their title this season.

Rangers are top of the Scottish Premiership after 13 matches, four points ahead of rivals Celtic in second.

What are Van Bronckhorst's credentials?

Van Bronckhorst played for Rangers between 1998 and 2001, winning five trophies, including two league titles, before spells at some of Europe's elite clubs such as Arsenal and Barcelona.

After hanging up his boots at Feyenoord in 2010, the 46-year-old went on to join the coaching set-up under Ronald Koeman at the Dutch club, before taking full control in 2015.

He led Feyenoord to KNVB Cup success in his first full season in charge, before sealing the Eredivisie title the year after - the club's first in 18 years.

Van Bronckhorst went on to join Chinese Super League club Guangzhou City, where, after finishing 11th, he quit to return to his family.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, the former Netherlands captain revealed how spending five months with the City group, studying Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's methods, helped shape his own philosophy and approach to coaching.