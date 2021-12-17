Pep Guardiola cancels Man City media commitments after inconclusive coronavirus test

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has cancelled his media activities on Friday after returning an inconclusive coronavirus test.

He is awaiting the results of a PCR test ahead of Sunday's trip to Newcastle in the Premier League - live on Sky Sports.

As things stand, that game is expected to go ahead.

Image: Former Barca boss Guardiola was at the Nou Camp this week for Sergio Aguero's retirement news conference

Former Barcelona head coach Guardiola travelled to Catalonia this week to attend Sergio Aguero's retirement news conference at the Nou Camp.

If his PCR test comes back positive he will have to isolate for 10 days and miss the trip to St James' Park on Sunday. But if it comes back negative, he can take charge of the team.

Live Renault Super Sunday Sunday 19th December 1:00pm

An isolation period of 10 days would mean Guardiola is also unavailable for the Boxing Day visit of Leicester City in the Premier League.

Image: Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (PA)

Kevin De Bruyne says he is still feeling the after-effects of Covid-19, even after scoring twice for Manchester City in their Premier League thrashing of Leeds.

De Bruyne says he is not yet back to his best after testing positive for coronavirus last month.

"I'm not great yet. My body still has to adapt. Sometimes after two or three sprints I feel that I have had Covid," he told Belgium's Het Laatste Nieuws on Thursday.

But he feels things are picking up after a season in which he has also struggled with a nagging ankle injury.

"It's getting better.," he added. "This season is what it is, of course. I can't help it. I got punched in the face, my ankle kicked and I caught Covid. It's not easy with the busy schedule but I'm feeling okay. I'm doing what I have to do."

Follow every Man City game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Man City latest? Bookmark our Man City news page, check out Man City's fixtures and Man City's latest results, watch Man City goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Man City games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Man City as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.