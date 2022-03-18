Premier League previews, team news, stats and how to follow across Sky Sports

Find out the latest teams news, stats and how to follow the Premier League across Sky Sports this weekend, including Tottenham vs West Ham on Super Sunday.

Team news: Leicester look set to be without Wilfred Ndidi for Sunday's Premier League clash with Brentford.

Boss Brendan Rodgers has said the knee injury the midfielder sustained in the Europa Conference League match at Rennes on Thursday "might keep him out for a few weeks", and the Foxes are also assessing Marc Albrighton following his early withdrawal due to a groin issue.

Caglar Soyuncu, Patson Daka (both illness) and Boubakary Soumare missed Thursday's game - Rodgers expects Soyuncu to be available but Daka not, and Wesley Fofana is being monitored after making his comeback from a broken leg. Jonny Evans (hamstring) and Timothy Castagne (thigh) are close to being back involved, while Jamie Vardy, Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ward remain sidelined.

Leicester provisional squad Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Odunze, Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Thomas, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Iheanacho, Perez, Lookman.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank reported no fresh selection concerns ahead of the contest.

Josh Dasilva will serve out the last match of his three-game suspension for a sending-off against Newcastle last month. Julian Jeanvier (knee) and midfielder Tarique Fosu-Henry (hamstring) continue their rehabilitation.

Opta stats

Brentford provisional squad Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Lossl, Jorgensen, Sorensen, Boerslev, Jensen, Wissa, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos.

Leicester have won four of their last five league games against Brentford (D1), a run which stretches back to 1953. The Foxes had only won three of their previous 16 against the Bees (D7 L6).

Brentford have only ever lost one of their 10 away league games against Leicester (W4 D5), though this is their first such visit since a goalless draw in September 1992.

Leicester have won each of their last five Premier League games against promoted sides, including all three this season. They've never won six consecutive top-flight games against promoted sides before.

Leicester lost 2-0 against Arsenal last time out, but have only lost consecutive league matches once this season, doing so in September against Manchester City and Brighton.

Since beating Newcastle 4-0 in December, Leicester are winless in their last five Premier League games played on a Sunday (D2 L3), losing each of the last two.

Brentford have won their last two Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 14 combined (D2 L10). The Bees last won three consecutive top-flight matches in September 1946.

Brentford have scored a league-high ratio 50% of their Premier League goals from set piece situations this season (16/32, including penalties), while Leicester have conceded a league-high 47% of their league goals this season from such situations (21/45).

Leicester have scored 798 Premier League goals, and could be the 13th team to reach 800 in the competition. 16% of these goals have been scored by Jamie Vardy (128), the highest ratio of goals scored by one player for all clubs with at least 500 in the competition.

West Ham boss David Moyes insists his priority remains the Premier League despite the club's heroics in Europe. The Hammers secured a first continental quarter-final in 41 years when they dumped six-time winners Sevilla out of the Europa League on Thursday night.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, West Ham hauled themselves level through Tomas Soucek's header and then won it in extra-time thanks to Andriy Yarmolenko's strike.

It was a euphoric, historic night for the Hammers, but they head straight back to the day job on Sunday with a derby trip to top-six rivals Tottenham.

"They're all important, whether it is a team at the bottom or the top," said Moyes. "It's a derby for West Ham and Tottenham, so we know it'll be a difficult game.

"Where you finish in the league gets you the chance to qualify for Europe. It's your bread and butter as far as I'm concerned. Being in cup competitions adds to what we're trying to do and teaches us how to make strides forward.

"At the moment, we've got a big game coming up - it's a hard game - and we know we're going to be tested to the maximum."

A trip to Spurs looks a tough ask for a thin squad who came through 120 intense minutes just three days earlier.

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United Sunday 20th March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"We have a few limping, but you expect that after a tough game," added Moyes. "We'll assess them all and see how they are. It's a bit early to know a lot about the team.

"We're a resilient group of players and we hope that we'll all be fine and we'll go again. I think an extra day (off) would help anybody, but we're pleased we're in the Europa League and that we've qualified.

"I'd have taken that any day and now we'll get ready for the Tottenham game."

Team news: Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns for the crunch London derby with West Ham.

Spurs came through the midweek win at Brighton unscathed and Antonio Conte is likely to name an unchanged side.

Tottenham provisional squad Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Japhet Tanganga (knee) has been ruled out for the season, Oliver Skipp (groin) will return after the international break while Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) is at least four weeks away from a return to training.

West Ham are still without Jarrod Bowen, Vladimir Coufal and Angelo Ogbonna.

Bowen will be out until after the international break with a heel injury, Coufal has had groin surgery and Ogbonna is a long-term absentee with knee ligament damage.

Boss David Moyes will check on Michael Antonio, who played 119 minutes against Sevilla despite needing a late fitness test.

West Ham provisonal squad Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Areola, Fredericks, Diop, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Okoflex.

Opta stats

Spurs have lost just two of their last 19 Premier League home games against West Ham (W10 D7), going down 3-0 in October 2013 and 1-0 in April 2019.

West Ham have won their last two Premier League games against Spurs, though both wins have been at home. They're looking to do the league double against them for the first time since 2013-14, while they last won three consecutive league games against Tottenham in August 1999.

Tottenham have lost five of their seven Premier League London derby matches this season (W2), last losing more in a single campaign back in 2004-05 (7). Spurs have earned fewer points than any other side in Premier League London derbies this season (6).

West Ham have won three of their last four Premier League London derbies (L1), as many as they had in their previous 12 such games (D5 L4). Indeed, only Chelsea (18) have earned more points in Premier League London derbies this season than the Hammers (10).

Having taken 13 points from their first 15 available away from home in the Premier League this season (W4 D1), West Ham have won just eight points from their last 27 available on the road (W2 D2 L5).

Harry Kane has scored eight goals in his six home league games for Tottenham against West Ham - it's the most home goals he's scored against a specific opponent in the competition.

West Ham's Michail Antonio has scored more Premier League goals against Tottenham than he has versus any other opponent in the competition (6). Three of his six strikes against them have been the winning goal in 1-0 victories, including in the reverse fixture this season.

Essential Football Podcast: Everton escape up and running? | Spurs to halt happy Hammers? | Winners & losers from Southgate's England squad

Football fans, rejoice, for another edition of the Essential Football podcast is here! Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports' resident Evertonian Ben Grounds and our features writer of an Arsenal persuasion Nick Wright to reflect on another significant week at the top and bottom of the Premier League, and look ahead to the first international break of 2022…

PART 1 | From a dramatic late winner, and a highly contentious red card, to a unique on-field protest and huge ramifications at the bottom of the table, 10-man Everton's vital victory over Newcastle may have lacked quality, but it more than made up for it in talking points, which Nick, who was at Goodison for the first time, and Ben dissect.

PART 2 | With a few sore heads in east London after West Ham stunning victory over Sevilla in the Europa League, we ask whether opportunity knocks for Tottenham to put an end to their London rivals' Champions League qualification hopes with victory on Super Sunday, or whether the Hammers can continue riding this wave to further glory.

PART 3 | After Gareth Southgate announced his England squad for the March friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast, Nick questions the omission of Jadon Sancho and launches an impassioned defence of Harry Maguire's inclusion, Ben explains why the door isn't closed on Marcus Rashford, before the pair get stuck into the Jordan Pickford vs Aaron Ramsdale debate and examine who will be England No.1 heading into Qatar 2022.

