Premier League previews, team news, stats and how to follow across Sky Sports

Sunday 20 March 2022 17:17, UK
Find out the latest teams news, stats and how to follow the Premier League across Sky Sports this weekend, including Tottenham vs West Ham on Super Sunday.
Team news: Leicester look set to be without Wilfred Ndidi for Sunday's Premier League clash with Brentford.
Boss Brendan Rodgers has said the knee injury the midfielder sustained in the Europa Conference League match at Rennes on Thursday "might keep him out for a few weeks", and the Foxes are also assessing Marc Albrighton following his early withdrawal due to a groin issue.
Caglar Soyuncu, Patson Daka (both illness) and Boubakary Soumare missed Thursday's game - Rodgers expects Soyuncu to be available but Daka not, and Wesley Fofana is being monitored after making his comeback from a broken leg. Jonny Evans (hamstring) and Timothy Castagne (thigh) are close to being back involved, while Jamie Vardy, Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ward remain sidelined.
Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Odunze, Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Thomas, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Iheanacho, Perez, Lookman.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank reported no fresh selection concerns ahead of the contest.
Josh Dasilva will serve out the last match of his three-game suspension for a sending-off against Newcastle last month. Julian Jeanvier (knee) and midfielder Tarique Fosu-Henry (hamstring) continue their rehabilitation.
How to follow on Sky Sports: Follow Leicester vs Brentford with our dedicated live blog. Watch free match highlights from the game across Sky Sports' digital platforms shortly after full time.
Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Lossl, Jorgensen, Sorensen, Boerslev, Jensen, Wissa, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos.
West Ham boss David Moyes insists his priority remains the Premier League despite the club's heroics in Europe. The Hammers secured a first continental quarter-final in 41 years when they dumped six-time winners Sevilla out of the Europa League on Thursday night.
Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, West Ham hauled themselves level through Tomas Soucek's header and then won it in extra-time thanks to Andriy Yarmolenko's strike.
It was a euphoric, historic night for the Hammers, but they head straight back to the day job on Sunday with a derby trip to top-six rivals Tottenham.
"They're all important, whether it is a team at the bottom or the top," said Moyes. "It's a derby for West Ham and Tottenham, so we know it'll be a difficult game.
"Where you finish in the league gets you the chance to qualify for Europe. It's your bread and butter as far as I'm concerned. Being in cup competitions adds to what we're trying to do and teaches us how to make strides forward.
"At the moment, we've got a big game coming up - it's a hard game - and we know we're going to be tested to the maximum."
A trip to Spurs looks a tough ask for a thin squad who came through 120 intense minutes just three days earlier.
"We have a few limping, but you expect that after a tough game," added Moyes. "We'll assess them all and see how they are. It's a bit early to know a lot about the team.
"We're a resilient group of players and we hope that we'll all be fine and we'll go again. I think an extra day (off) would help anybody, but we're pleased we're in the Europa League and that we've qualified.
"I'd have taken that any day and now we'll get ready for the Tottenham game."
Team news: Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns for the crunch London derby with West Ham.
Spurs came through the midweek win at Brighton unscathed and Antonio Conte is likely to name an unchanged side.
Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.
Japhet Tanganga (knee) has been ruled out for the season, Oliver Skipp (groin) will return after the international break while Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) is at least four weeks away from a return to training.
West Ham are still without Jarrod Bowen, Vladimir Coufal and Angelo Ogbonna.
Bowen will be out until after the international break with a heel injury, Coufal has had groin surgery and Ogbonna is a long-term absentee with knee ligament damage.
Boss David Moyes will check on Michael Antonio, who played 119 minutes against Sevilla despite needing a late fitness test.
Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Areola, Fredericks, Diop, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Okoflex.
How to follow on Sky Sports: Watch Tottenham vs West Ham live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 3.30pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Follow the game in our dedicated live blog, including in-game clips and free match highlights shortly after full time.
