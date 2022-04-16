Premier League match previews, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League this weekend, including Newcastle vs Leicester, live on Sky Sports.

Team news

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock could return to the squad for Sunday's Premier League clash with Leicester.

Willock missed last Friday night's 1-0 win over Wolves with a knee injury, but has returned to training after having an injection to address the niggling problem.

Winger Ryan Fraser, however, is a doubt having picked up a hamstring injury last weekend and illness continues to affect the camp, while defenders Kieran Trippier (fractured metatarsal), Federico Fernandez (side strain) and striker Callum Wilson (Achilles/calf) are working their way back to full fitness.

Leicester remain without Jamie Vardy for the trip to St James' Park. The striker is still struggling with a knee injury and missed Thursday's 2-1 Europa Conference League quarter-final win at PSV.

Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand (all knee) are also out while Brendan Rodgers will assess those who played in Eindhoven after arriving back on Friday and Nampalys Mendy is available after being ineligible.

Jones Knows prediction

Dan Burn is a friend of mine when it comes to overpriced centre-backs across a variety of markets. He's not quite on my dream centre-back dinner party list just yet (Shane Duffy, Harry Maguire, Gareth McAuley, Yerry Mina and Craig Dawson if you are asking) but that may change if he delivers this weekend.

The Geordie boy has been sensational since joining from Brighton but what would put the cherry on the cake would be a goal at St James' Park - every fan's dream. I think Sunday could be the day for Burn up against this Leicester defence that have improved with the return of Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana but still do not convince me when defending set-pieces. The Foxes have conceded 16 Premier League goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) this season - the joint-most with Leeds.

Good quality chances have fallen Burn's way in his nine starts for Newcastle, which have equated to an expected goals figure of 0.73. Should the tallest player in the Premier League who has scored a header already this season and plays for a team that have scored 13 of their 34 goals this season from set-pieces, really be 25/1 to score another? I would argue no. He's the value player to score a header in a tight affair.

Opta stats

Newcastle have lost nine of their last 12 Premier League games against Leicester (W3). Their previous nine league defeats against the Foxes came across a period of 39 games (W19 D11) between 1979 and 2014.

Leicester have won each of their last five Premier League away games against Newcastle. In their league history, only at Leyton Orient have they won more consecutively on the road (6 between 1925 and 1980).

Newcastle have lost six of their seven Premier League games on Sundays this season (W1), conceding at least three goals in five of those defeats.

Newcastle have won each of their last four Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 24 at St James' Park (D11 L9). They last won five in a row at home in March 2019.

Leicester have scored around four goals more than their xG total in the Premier League this season (45 goals, 40.7 xG) - only Chelsea have a bigger difference between goals scored and expected goals in the competition this term (64 goals, 56.1 xG).

West Ham boss David Moyes is able to call upon Aaron Creswell once more, after the defender missed Thursday's Europa League quarter-final win over Lyon through suspension. He will, however, be without Kurt Zouma, who is sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered last Sunday in the 2-0 defeat to Brentford.

Burnley's U23 coach Michael Jackson will be joined in the dugout by injured captain Ben Mee - following Sean Dyche's departure from Turf Moor earlier this week. Meanwhile, Erik Pieters could make his return from a knee injury that has kept him out of action since February.

Jones Knows prediction

If this was a run chase, Burnley have fallen way behind on their required run rate. They can no longer block and push for singles. It's time for the manager-less Clarets to swing for the boundaries if they are to catch Everton and Leeds above them.

Draws will no longer do. They must add to their pathetic tally of just four wins - and this game will be seen as an opportunity to do so with West Ham's Europa League commitments causing issues with their Premier League form.

This change of mentality to playing "must-win" football in the last two matches has seen a positive effect on Burnley's attacking metrics - something that will continue to spike over the next few weeks. Games have been much more open affairs with their past two games seeing five goals scored and a total expected goals figure of 8.71 when collating both teams.

Travelling to face a West Ham side whose games at the London Stadium average 3.13 goals and have seen both teams score 75 per cent of the time this season, does give this game the look of a goals-heavy one. The markets have the goal line around 2.5 goals, which I think is too low. This means we must attack the overs with confidence at Evens.

I also want to throw Burnley's corner count into the mix. They won nine against Everton and seven in their defeat to Norwich - another sign their attacking intent has gone up a notch. Only Aston Villa and Southampton have won more corners in the Premier League since March 1 than Burnley and that included a fixture with Manchester City where they won just one. Take that game out and they are averaging 7.2 corners per 90 minutes.

Therefore, Sky Bet's lines on Burnley corners are worth backing. Those that like thumping into short prices should take a look at Burnley to win four corners at 4/6 with Sky Bet as West Ham have conceded at least four corners in their nine Premier League games but I am pushing the boat out a little further by attacking the six or more corner line at a gigantic 3/1 with Sky Bet.

Opta stats

West Ham have failed to score in five of their last eight Premier League games against Burnley (W3 D1 L4), having found the net in each of their first seven against the Clarets (W5 D1 L1).

Burnley have won two of their last four Premier League away games against West Ham, as many as they had in their previous 21 league visits to Upton Park/London Stadium (D4 L15).

West Ham have earned 25 points from their last 27 available in home games against sides in the relegation zone (W8 D1 L0), winning each of the last six in a row. Their last such defeat was against Newcastle in December 2017.

West Ham have scored in each of their last 17 Premier League home games, with the Hammers last having a longer such run in the top-flight between October 1985 and January 1987 (27 games).

Burnley have conceded at least twice in each of their last six Premier League matches (14 goals conceded), last having a longer run of conceding 2+ goals in the top-flight from October to December 1960 (10 in a row).

