Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool looking to step up new contract talks with manager as German now open to extending deal

Liverpool are looking to step up talks with manager Jurgen Klopp over extending his contract after he indicated he would be open to the idea of staying at Anfield beyond 2024.

The German has two years left on his current deal and had previously suggested he could step down at the end of his contract but he is now open to extending his stay.

Mike Gordon - the president of Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which owns Liverpool - flew in for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final against Villarreal, with one of his key priorities to discuss a contract extension with the 54-year-old.

Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, was also at Anfield for Wednesday night's first leg and sat a few seats away from Gordon, who is leading the talks following positive noises from Klopp's camp.

Klopp, who has been in charge since 2015, remains on course to win an historic quadruple this season following the 2-0 win over Villarreal at Anfield that puts them in firm control of reaching a third Champions League final in four years.

His side also face Chelsea in the FA Cup final next month and are a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with five matches remaining, having lifted the League Cup in February.

Klopp has won five trophies in his seven years at the club, including the Premier League 2019/20 title and the Champions League in 2019.

Klopp is re-energised and has his mojo back this season after struggling last campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recruitment over the next two summer windows is likely to focus on refreshing the squad after key players had previously secured long-term renewals.

Also critical to Klopp's Liverpool future is input from assistants Pep Lijnders, who has managerial ambitions, and Peter Krawietz. If neither of them are interested in staying on then it could have a major impact on Klopp's decision.

'Revitalised Klopp swayed by evolutions to come'

Image: Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund in October 2015

Analysis from Sky Sports News' senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

The determination to advance talks over an extended Liverpool stay for Jurgen Klopp has been a priority for Fenway Sports Group, but the close relationship between the ownership and manager has meant they haven't wanted to 'force' matters or box him into a corner.

However, the German's indication that he would be open to remaining at Anfield beyond the two years remaining on his current deal if his energy allows, has prompted FSG to accelerate negotiations. Klopp, having endured a draining last season professionally and personally, has been revitalised this campaign and beyond being the driving force for Liverpool's quadruple push, has been involved in the process of 'building the next great team' through long-term recruitment planning.

In recent weeks, it has become apparent to those at the club that he is swaying towards sticking around to manage the evolutions to come. Mike Gordon, the FSG president and man in charge of these discussions, enjoys an incredibly strong relationship with Klopp. He often stays over at the manager's home when he travels to Merseyside and has previously drafted fresh terms after a casual chat with the 54-year-old.

This is how the six-year contract Liverpool handed Klopp in June 2016 materialised. During a conversation with Gordon, the manager said he could imagine himself being at the club for the rest of his career. FSG's president then called principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner with a new deal drawn up in a matter of hours.

This was again the case in 2019, when Klopp offered indications he had changed his mind on having a sabbatical and was tied down to 2024.

It is ultimately the will of the Reds boss that will dictate whether he further commits to Anfield, plus if his trusted lieutenants - Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz - also still have the verve to take Liverpool forward. The former may still harbour managerial ambitions of his own.

Image: Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

The Premier League title race run-in continues on Sky Sports with two rearranged fixtures - Wolves vs Manchester City and Southampton vs Liverpool - to be shown live in May.

As it stands, Pep Guardiola's City are top of the Premier League by one point, followed by Klopp's Reds, with five games of the season to play.

Now, two of their rearranged fixtures have been scheduled for next month and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Man City's trip to Wolves will now be played on Wednesday May 11, with kick-off at 8.15pm. Liverpool's visit to Southampton has been rescheduled for Tuesday May 17 with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Jamie Carragher analysed Liverpool and Manchester City's strengths and weaknesses on Monday Night Football and examined the areas which could cause them to drop points as the Premier League title race goes to the wire.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's sides are still separated by a single point at the top of the Premier League table having beaten Watford and Everton respectively at the weekend.

They have five games each left to play, with Liverpool facing what looks like the trickier run-in on paper, but Carragher believes both sides will slip up between now and the end of the campaign.

"We're talking about two brilliant teams," the Sky Sports pundit said on Monday Night Football. "You can't really split them in an area of the game, but I can see both of them dropping points."

Image: Man City sit one point ahead of Liverpool with five games to play

