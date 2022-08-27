EFL goals and round-up: Burnley, Hull win; Reading go top

Josh Brownhill scored twice for Burnley as they thrashed Wigan 5-1 to earn their second win in the Championship this season.

Burnley's success was their first in five league games and saw them move up into sixth in the table.

They took the lead through Jay Rodriguez before Brownhill added their second.

Will Keane slotted home a penalty for Wigan just before half-time but Nathan Tella extended the Clarets' lead six minutes into the second half.

Brownhill added his second of the game and Samuel Bastien capped off a dominant performance with the fifth.

Oscar Estupinan continued to shine for Hull after he scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 win against Coventry.

Estupinan fired the Tigers in front early in the game, but Matt Godden equalised from the spot in the 29th minute.

He added his second to restore the Tigers' lead just before the break and completed his hat-trick in the 56th minute.

The Sky Blues kept pushing and Godden got his second, but Hull held on to go third in the table.

Reading moved top of the table after beating Millwall 1-0 at the Den with Naby Sarr scoring on debut.

Blackpool recorded a second successive 3-3 draw after they came back to earn a point against Bristol City.

The Tangerines took the lead early through Josh Bowler but Tommy Conway levelled for the Robins just before the break. Jerry Yates restored the lead in the 55th minute before Antoine Semenyo equalised soon after.

The Robins went in front for the first time through Marvin Ekpiteta's own goal, but substitute Theo Corbeanu equalised in the 90th minute.

Norwich went fourth with their third consecutive win after Josh Sargent's goal saw off Sunderland 1-0, while a Richard Wood double was enough for Rotherham to move into fifth after beating Birmingham 2-0.

Watford's unbeaten start to the season ended after substitute Albert Adomah scored the winner in QPR's 3-2 win.

Riley McGree and Matt Crooks scored as Middlesbrough recorded their first victory of the season to move out of the relegation zone, winning 2-1 against 10-man Swansea.

A Jed Wallace double saw West Brom come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Huddersfield, who remain in the relegation zone.

Lewis Baker's goal in front of rumoured new manager Alex Neil saw Stoke beat Blackburn 1-0, while Cardiff against Preston finished goalless.

Sky Bet League One

Dane Scarlett's solitary first-half goal sealed Portsmouth a 1-0 win at Port Vale and sent them top of the League One table.

Scarlett, on loan from Tottenham, turned home Marlon Pack's low cross in the 25th minute and that was enough to lift Posh into top spot, above Ipswich on goal difference, and extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Ipswich were twice pegged back by Barnsley in a 2-2 draw at Portman Road.

Former Reds Conor Chaplin and Sam Morsy had the Tractor Boys in front but Barnsley's equalisers came from first Jack Aitchison and then Callum Styles.

Sheffield Wednesday moved up to third after thrashing Forest Green 5-0 at Hillsborough.

First-half goals from Josh Windass, Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer and Lee Gregory put the Owls out of sight and Dominic Bernard headed into his own net early in the second half.

Peterborough appeared set to end the day top of the table before late goals from Jason Knight and David McGoldrick clinched Derby a 2-1 win.

Josh Knight had given 10-man Peterborough a 1-0 lead after defender Nathan Thompson's second-half dismissal for his second yellow card.

Peterborough instead are fourth, level on points with Plymouth, who beat Bolton 2-0 at home thanks to goals in each half from Niall Ennis and Ryan Hardie.

Cambridge stayed in touch with the leaders after Sam Smith's hat-trick and Liam O'Neil's winner sealed them a 4-3 win against 10-man Burton.

Gassan Ahadme headed Burton in front after just 14 seconds before team-mate Jonny Smith was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Adam May in the 10th minute.

Smith levelled for Cambridge and then cancelled out further goals for Burton from John Brayford and Ahadme before O'Neill sealed victory in the 79th minute.

Charlton hit back to draw 1-1 at Wycombe, who led through Anis Mehmeti's first-half goal only for Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to equalise for the visitors a minute later.

Will Grigg scored his first goals for MK Dons since joining on a free transfer in the summer as his side thumped Morecambe 4-0.

Grigg struck a first-half double before Conor Grant and Matthew Dennis piled on the misery for Morecambe, who remain winless.

Gerard Garner headed a stoppage-time equaliser for Fleetwood, who came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Lincoln.

Teddy Bishop struck twice inside the opening 14 minutes for Lincoln, but Paddy Lane pulled one back before the break and Garner struck in the third minute of added time.

Cameron Brannagan's late penalty secured Oxford a 2-1 win at Cheltenham.

Taylor Perry gave the home side a second-half lead, but Brannagan levelled soon after and then converted an 86th-minute penalty. United's Billy Bodin was sent off in between their two goals and Cheltenham's Ellis Chapman followed late on.

Ryan Bowman's late equaliser earned Shrewsbury a 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers, who had led through Ryan Loft's second-half effort, and Exeter were held 0-0 at Accrington.

Sky Bet League Two

A George Moncur penalty and goals from Charlie Kelman, Paul Smyth and Ruel Sotiriou earned League Two leaders Leyton Orient a 4-2 home win against strugglers Hartlepool.

Despite pulling two goals back through Wesley McDonald and Josh Umerah, it was not enough and the visitors dropped to second-bottom as a result.

Josh Gordon's early goal gave Barrow their fifth win in six League Two games as they dug out a 1-0 victory at AFC Wimbledon.

Doncaster continued their unbeaten start to the season with a narrow 1-0 League Two win at Northampton.

Ryan Watson fired a last-gasp winner to secure a 1-0 victory for Salford City as Stevenage's unbeaten start was ended.

Bradford were held to a goalless draw for the second time in three home games as Crewe took a point from Valley Parade.

Substitute Tope Fadahunsi pounced with a late header to earn Sutton a 2-1 win against Mansfield.

Harry Clifton scored twice in the final 15 minutes as Grimsby came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory at Walsall.

Struggling Gillingham are still searching for their first away point of the season following a 1-0 defeat at Carlisle.

Tranmere Rovers clinched their second league win of the season with a 2-0 triumph over visitors Colchester United.

Newport equalled their biggest away win since 2011 with a ruthless 4-0 triumph at Harrogate. Omar Bogle (two), a Kayne Ramsay own goal and Theirry Nevers wrapped up the points for the Exiles during a lethal opening 45 minutes.

Rochdale earned their first point of the season after coming from behind to secure a 1-1 League Two draw against fellow strugglers Crawley.

Antoni Sarcevic's late equaliser earned 10-man Stockport a point from a 1-1 draw with Swindon.