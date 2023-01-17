Bruno Guimaraes injury less serious than first feared, Newcastle midfielder could return for Carabao Cup semi-final

Bruno Guimaraes could be available for Newcastle's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg next week - despite being substituted in tears against Fulham on Sunday.

The Brazilian international went over on his ankle during the first half at St James' Park before being allowed to play on following treatment - a decision manager Eddie Howe later admitted he regretted.

Newcastle fans feared the worst when they saw of their star players walking down the tunnel in clear distress at the break, however a scan has shown that he has not torn ligaments as initially feared and will face only a short time on the sidelines.

He is likely to miss the weekend trip to Crystal Palace, but will be assessed ahead of next week's cup clash against Southampton - Newcastle's first semi-final in 18 years.

Speaking immediately after the 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday, Howe had hinted that Newcastle could be forced to move into the transfer market depending on the severity of the injury.

He told Sky Sports: "Bruno was very distressed. He was in a lot of pain. With one of the challenges, he twisted his ankle and felt he could run it off.

"Obviously he couldn't, he asked for his ankle to be strapped and he just signalled with about 30 seconds of the first half left that he needed to be withdrawn.

"It's one of those where you tend to go with the player, how he feels. Is he able to execute what he needed to? I thought he played very well in the first half.

"We'll see how serious it is, but we are light in midfield."

Guimaraes has been in superb form for Newcastle this season, making 16 starts and ranking inside the top 10 for middle-third possessions won across the Premier League.