Rangers vs Celtic: Who should start the Scottish Premiership Old Firm clash?

Rangers host Celtic in the final Old Firm of the season Saturday but who should start for each team at Ibrox?

Ange Postecoglou's side won the first league meeting between the clubs - 4-0 at Celtic Park - before a 2-2 draw at Ibrox followed in January in Michael Beale's first Old Firm as Rangers boss.

The following month, Celtic reclaimed the bragging rights as Kyogo Furuhashi's double saw them retain the Scottish League Cup with a 2-1 victory over their rivals at Hampden Park before a 3-2 victory at Parkhead in the league.

The Champions then ended Rangers' Scottish Cup title defence when they beat them 1-0 in the semi-final at Hampden Park on April 30.

While Celtic remain on course for a domestic treble, Beale's side have no hope of silverware with only the target ending the season with one victory over their fiercest rivals.

Who would you pick for you team to start in Glasgow's East End?

Pick your Rangers starting XI

Image: Robby McCrorie started in goal for Rangers against Aberdeen

The big question for Rangers fans is will Robby McCrorie keep his place in goal for Saturday's game?

Michael Beale handed the 25-year-old his first appearance of the season in last weekend's 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox.

The manager gave a number of fringe players an outing against the Dons with Ridvan Yilmaz, Rabbi Matondo and Ianis Hagi also starting the match.

Image: Alfredo Morelos will leave Ibrox this summer

With Alfredo Morelos' departure confirmed and Beale admitting the striker did not make "a positive difference" when he came on, would you feature the striker against Celtic?

Use the team selector below and share your selection on Twitter @ScotlandSky

Pick your Celtic starting XI

Image: Yuki Kobayashi started Celtic's title-winning match against Hearts

With Cameron Carter-Vickers' season over after knee surgery and Alistair Johnstone injured, would you continue with Anthony Ralston and Yuki Kobayashi in Celtic's defence?

Matt O'Riley started their title-winning match against Hearts last weekend, but should Aaron Mooy return for the Ibrox clash.

Image: Celtic's Hyeon-gyu Oh celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Hearts

It is 30 goals this season for Kyogo Furuhashi but would you give Hyeon-Gyu Oh a start after he scored the second at Tynecastle Park?

Use the team selector below and share your selection on Twitter @ScotlandSky.

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across skysports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.