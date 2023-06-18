Brendan Rodgers agrees to return to Celtic as manager succeeding Ange Postecoglou on long-term deal

Brendan Rodgers has agreed terms on a long-term deal to return to Celtic as manager.

It is understood the paperwork is being finalised and an announcement is expected this week.

The 50-year-old won seven trophies during his first spell in Glasgow, including back-to-back domestic trebles, but left for Leicester City midway through the 2018/19 season - much to the frustration of many Celtic fans.

Rodgers is understood to have agreed a deal in excess of his previous Celtic contract, which will make him the highest-paid manager in the club's history again.

Image: Brendan Rodgers is set to return to Celtic

Celtic's board will back Rodgers in the transfer market to help him deliver domestic success and compete in the Champions League, Sky Sports News has been told.

He will replace Ange Postecoglou, who won consecutive league titles and a domestic treble last season before joining Tottenham.

Rodgers had also been linked to the vacant job at Leeds United, despite planning to take an extended break away from the dugout following his departure from Leicester City in April.

What is Celtic's schedule?

Celtic players will return for pre-season training at the club's Lennoxtown base before jetting out to Japan on tour in July.

Postecoglou's former club Yokohama F Marinos will be their first opponents on July 19 followed by a match against Gamba Osaka on July 22.

They then head to South Korea where they will play Wolves at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on July 26.

Celtic kick off their Scottish Premiership title defence on the weekend of August 5/6 before Champions League group-stage action gets under way on September 19/20.

What awaits Rodgers in Glasgow?

Image: Celtic's Scottish Cup win completed a domestic treble last season

The last time Celtic unveiled a new manager, the club were in turmoil after losing the league to Rangers by 25 points and had several players out of contract.

With Rodgers set to replace Postecoglou, he will inherit a side in strong health with an opportunity to take them to the next level.

The Australian made shrewd signings who have impressed as Celtic dominated, winning five trophies in two seasons.

Fans will certainly be worried about Postecoglou returning to try and take some of those players to Tottenham but if he does, Celtic will be able to command a high fee which could then be reinvested into the squad as they prepare for another crack at the Champions League.

Image: Kyogo Furuhashi scored 34 goals in all competitions last season

Kyogo Furuhashi was one of Postecoglou's first signings after he looked to the Japanese market and the striker looks destined for a top club.

The 28-year-old ended last season as the Premiership's top scorer and with just two years left on his current deal, it would not be surprising if his former boss tried to tempt him to North London.

Players like Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Cameron Carter-Vickers are under contract until 2026 and Jota's deal runs until 2027 so they could be harder to prise away from the club.

