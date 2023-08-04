Rangers: Manager Michael Beale admits they have 'everything to prove' this season

Michael Beale has told Sky Sports News that Rangers have "everything to prove" as they look to end Celtic's domestic dominance.

The Ibrox manager has made nine summer signings after his promise to overhaul his squad following another trophyless season.

A number of last season's first-team regulars have left the club with Glen Kamara and Fashion Sakala expected to leave in the coming days.

Ahead of their Scottish Premiership opener against Kilmarnock, live on Sky Sports, Beale refused to get carried away when asked about the potential of this being a title-winning season.

"I think we all are we've got a lot to prove as a team," he said.

"With the new guys coming in. There's a bit of excitement I understand that but we've got everything to prove as a team and the club this season.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week Stream the EFL and Scottish Premiership live with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.



Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton – August 4 – LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Celtic v Ross County – August 5 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Kilmarnock v Rangers – August 5 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Leicester v Coventry – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Leeds v Cardiff – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Sunderland v Ipswich – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

The Hundred – August 1 to 27 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Netball World Cup – July 28 to August 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Wyndham Championship – August 3 to 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

"It's all level at the moment, so let's just take one game at a time.

"When I came in the club obviously was in a difficult position in the league but our form was actually very, very good and out end points total was very good.

"We know that the margin for error is small, but let's just take one game at a time. Each season is different this is a new group of players and we're highly motivated to get started."

Cifuentes ready to go

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Beale confirmed midfielder Jose Cifuentes will feature against Kilmarnock after completing his £1.2m move from Los Angeles FC on Thursday.

"He's been playing in the MLS from January until two weeks ago, so he's had had a nice break in preparation for coming over and so he'll get his first taste tomorrow afternoon," added the former Ibrox first-team coach.

Kieran Dowell, Cyriel Dessers, Jack Butland, Sam Lammers, Leon Balogun, Dujon Sterling, Danilo Pereira da Silva and Abdallah Sima have already joined Rangers during this transfer window.

Image: Fashion Sakala and Glen Kamara are set to leave Rangers

Fashion Sakala and Glen Kamara will not be in Rangers' squad for the opening weekend, with Beale expecting both players' departures to be confirmed soon.

"There has been an interest in a few and you can see our squad is a big squad," he said.

"I think we've had a player come in for every player that left but the squad as I mentioned in the last season was big so I'd expect two or three more to go out.

"Fashion and Kamara are away from the group at the moment discussing some things so there might be some news in the coming days.

"They won't be involved tomorrow, but other than that everybody else is ready to go."

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - Next season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.