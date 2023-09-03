FREE STREAM: Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Cologne in German Bundesliga

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Cologne in the German Bundesliga with our free stream here...
Sunday 3 September 2023 12:48, UK
Eintracht Frankfurt host Cologne as the hosts look to get back to winning ways after drawing against Mainz in their last Bundesliga match.
Cologne, meanwhile, have lost to Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg in their two Bundesliga matches.
Sky Sports viewers will be able to follow the Bundesliga coverage throughout the season.
Super 6 is back for the 23/24 season with £1,000,000 on the line and more ways to win. Play for free.