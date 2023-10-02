LIVE STREAM: 12 hours of Sky Sports News to celebrate 25 years of SSN

Stream Sky Sports News on our digital platforms throughout Monday to celebrate the channel's 25th birthday; As well as breaking news stories and reaction to the weekend's sporting events, there will be special guests and surprises to mark the occasion
Monday 2 October 2023 16:41, UK
As Sky Sports News turns 25, live stream the latest headlines, interviews and more from the channel throughout Monday.
Sky Sports News began broadcasting in 1998, and now hits a quarter-century on air with some special events to mark the occasion.
These include comedian Maisie Adam joining former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher for the weekly Ref Watch round-up, as well as special celebrity birthday messages.
There will also be live interviews with original presenters Kelly Cates and Dave Clark, with plenty more surprises to come throughout the day.
Plus, you can keep up to date with all the latest breaking news stories and reaction from a busy weekend of Premier League, WSL and Ryder Cup action.