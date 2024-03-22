FREE STREAM: Watch Gareth Southgate respond to England kit row and Manchester United links

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Live coverage of Gareth Southgate's England press conference ahead of the friendly against Brazil.

Gareth Southgate will give his verdict on the England kit row when he faces the media at 7.30pm tonight in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's friendly against Brazil on Saturday.

The new England home shirt produced by Nike has caused controversy with the decision to change the colours of the St George's Cross to purple and blue stripes.

Image: Sir Keir Starmer has called for the colour on the St George's Cross flag to change back to its original colour

The build-up to England's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium has also been dominated by reports linking Southgate with Manchester United.

United have not made a definitive decision over Erik ten Hag's future and are planning for next season with him, including potential recruitments and summer tour plans.

Southgate will be joined by Manchester City defender John Stones.

The press conference will begin at 7.30pm and you can watch it live via our free stream.

Follow England's friendlies with Brazil and Belgium on Saturday and Tuesday on the Sky Sports website and app in our live match blogs