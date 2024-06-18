Bournemouth: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Bournemouth will start their 2024/25 Premier League campaign away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday August 17.

Andoni Iraola's side, who finished 12th last term, then face Newcastle at home on August 24 before travelling to Everton on August 31.

Bournemouth are set for a busy December with six fixtures scheduled in total, including a trip to Manchester United and a clash with Tottenham, as well as a Boxing Day clash with Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth face newly-promoted Southampton on September 28 before travelling along the south coast for the return fixture on February 15.

The Cherries take on champions Manchester City at home on November 2 before playing Pep Guardiola's champions at the Etihad on May 18 on the penultimate weekend of the season.

Bournemouth close out their season at home to Leicester City on May 25.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

17: Nottingham Forest (a)

24: Newcastle (h)

31: Everton (a)

September

14: Chelsea (h)

21: Liverpool (a)

28: Southampton (h)

October

5: Leicester City (a)

19: Arsenal (h)

26: Aston Villa (a)

November

2: Man City (h)

9: Brentford (a)

23: Brighton (h)

30: Wolves (a)

December

3: Tottenham (h)

7: Ipswich Town (a)

14: West Ham (h)

21: Man Utd (a)

26: Crystal Palace (h)

29: Fulham (a)

January

4: Everton (h)

15: Chelsea (a)

18: Newcastle (a)

25: Nottingham Forest (h)

February

1: Liverpool (h)

15: Southampton (a)

22: Wolves (h)

25: Brighton (a)

March

8: Tottenham (a)

15: Brentford (h)

April

1: Ipswich Town (h)

5: West Ham (a)

12: Fulham (h)

19: Crystal Palace (a)

26: Man Utd (h)

May

3: Arsenal (a)

10: Aston Villa (h)

18: Man City (a)

25: Leicester City (h)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The pick of Bournemouth's goals from the 2023/24 Premier League season including fantastic strikes from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Luis Sinisterra

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and for the first time, the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 17, the weekend before the Premier League's final day.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

Sky Sports+ will give more choice to sports fans via live streams and a new dedicated channel, at no extra cost.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be transformational in the amount of choice sports fans will have access to via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.

With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, both tennis Tours and men's Super League, Sky Sports customers can enjoy more than 50% more live sport this year.

Live Premier League on Sky Sports in 2024/25

Sky Sports will show 128 games exclusively live in the 2024/25 season - and a brand new agreement between Sky Sports and the Premier League means even more live matches from 2025/26.

From 2025, Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season after finalising a new four-year agreement.

You can stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW - find out more about instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket and much more.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.