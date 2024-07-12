Reporter Notebook: England's toughest opponent in Euro 2024 final is exhaustion

The biggest threat to England's chances of becoming European Champions is exhaustion.

Of course, wonderkid Lamine Yamal has the raw talent that could light up the final and burn England's hopes. Yes, Dani Olmo, who is leading the chase alongside Harry Kane for the Golden Boot, could kick England out.

Alvaro Morata has been passed fit meaning coach Luis de la Fuente has everyone available except Pedri, who remains a doubt - a filthy amount of talent to choose from.

But above and beyond all of that threat from the opposition, England have a bigger problem that lies within: the spectre of tiredness, which is haunting so many key players.

England's medical staff and physios have worked tirelessly on the aching limbs and exhausted muscles, almost from the moment of the final whistle in the semi-final in Dortmund.

Over the past two days, the players have been constantly in and out of their specially-hired, minus 160 Celsius cryo-chamber, which has been stationed at their luxury hotel base throughout the tournament. It has been used more than ever in the knockout stages.

The players have been under strict instructions to rest as much as possible, despite all the other sports and recreation opportunities they have enjoyed over the 33 days they have called Blankenhain home.

The England staff have done all that they can, to make sure the players are recovered and as fresh as possible for an historic first major final on foreign soil.

But what is beyond the control of Gareth Southgate and his brilliant backroom staff is the underlying condition of the players - and the extreme physical and mental exertion that has got them to this final.

Twice, England have had to go the full 120 minutes to progress: against Slovakia in the last 16, and again against Switzerland in the quarter-final. They have had one day less to recover and prepare, compared to their Spanish opponents.

The emotional drain has had an impact too. Think of Jude Bellingham's wondrous overhead kick when England thought they were crashing out. The five perfect penalties which overcame Slovakia. The rollercoaster semi-final which ended with a last-minute wurlitzer from Watkins.

Emotionally, and physically, this Euros has taken its toll. And - as has been obvious all tournament long - some of England's key players are running on fumes.

Bellingham's influence - despite some magical moments - has waned, ever since the first half of the very first game against Serbia, four weeks ago. He said he was "absolutely dead" on his feet, remember, after the 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

The 21-year-old has played 107 matches in two seasons, which is extraordinary. To his enormous credit, he has given everything to the England cause. Never was this more obvious than in the final minute of added time in the semi-final, when he went on a lung-busting, barnstorming, wing-hugging run down the left, to win a free-kick and use up some precious seconds.

When you saw him drop to his haunches after that, it was clear he was totally spent. Again.

Harry Kane has looked bereft of energy since game one. He is clearly still feeling the after-effects of the back injury that cut short his Bundesliga season, but - try as he might - he too has looked a shadow of his usual prolific self. He's still scored three goals, mind, and may well end up with the Golden Boot if he can outdo Olmo in Berlin.

John Stones is looking leggy. Kieran Trippier has been nursing a calf injury all tournament and picked up another knock which forced him off at half-time in the semi-final.

Declan Rice has covered more ground in this tournament than any other player. He has run 74.9km in total, over the six matches - 7km more than his nearest rival from any nation. Who is his nearest rival? Phil Foden.

And Foden has played 68 games for club and country this season - more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues.

You put all that information together, and it is clear to see why Southgate has concerns about England's ability to compete to their full potential in Sunday's final. He has admitted, too, that it will affect his side's ability to prepare properly on the training field.

"We're not going to be on the training ground, that's simple" he explained. "We'll be walking through things or delivering things in meetings. The extra day [of rest for Spain] is a concern, in the last few tournaments that's been a problem for finalists. We've got to do the very best we can to recover the players as well as we can."

Rice, however, is more upbeat, and he told me the sheer adrenaline and emotion of the occasion in Berlin will see England's players push to new heights. He says he isn't feeling tired at all.

"To be honest I don't think so. We're so used to it at club (level) where we're playing games every three or four days. We're conditioned to do that. You said about me running the most distance, I would probably say the first couple of games I was probably feeling more tired than I am now.

"You know as the adrenaline kicks in more, as the games ramp up, you get that extra bit of energy, that extra bit of fire. I think now, especially on Sunday, all of us will run through a brick wall to do anything to win this game. Whether that's in 90 or 120 (minutes) we'll give it absolutely everything and that's all we can ask of each other."

The bodies may be faltering, but the minds are clearly still as sharp and determined as ever. On numerous occasions already in Germany, sheer will and character has seen this England team through. Rice is confident it can do so again - on the most important stage of all.