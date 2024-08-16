Oscar Bobb: Man City forward ruled out for up to four months, reveals boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb is set for up to four months on the sidelines, Pep Guardiola has revealed.

Bobb fractured a bone in his leg during training on Wednesday and Man City boss Guardiola has also said the 21-year-old will undergo surgery.

Guardiola said: "It was in the training session unfortunately. I think he will have surgery this afternoon.

"We want him back as soon as possible - three or four months. We are so sad for him."

Guardiola unsure if City will replace Alvarez and Bobb

Manchester City are assessing their options in the transfer market following the injury suffered by Bobb.

City were already considering entering the market after selling Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid and Bobb's injury has given them an extra incentive to do so.

The champions are understood to be looking at a forward and central midfielder in the final two weeks of the window.

Alvarez's exit means there is no natural back-up for Erling Haaland, while Kalvin Phillips' move to Ipswich only increases City's dependency on Rodri.

However, no final decision has been made on whether they will make a move for any player with Guardiola unsure if City will replace Alvarez and Bobb

When asked whether City will enter the market for new players, Guardiola said: "Maybe. Or maybe not. We will see.

"I am really pleased with the squad we have. I can't answer you right now."

More to follow...