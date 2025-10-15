Rangers: Danny Rohl pulls out of race to become head coach with Kevin Muscat frontrunner to replace Russell Martin

Danny Rohl has told Rangers he does not wish to continue in the process to become the club's new head coach.

Sky Sports News revealed on Wednesday that Kevin Muscat was emerging as the frontrunner for the job.

Rohl had held discussions with the Ibrox hierarchy last week and impressed but is no longer in the race, becoming the second candidate to turn the club down after Steven Gerrard stepped away from talks.

Rohl, 36, had also been sounded out by Rangers in the summer before Russell Martin was appointed.

He led Sheffield Wednesday to a 12th-placed finish in the Sky Bet Championship in his only full season as a manager before leaving the troubled Yorkshire club in July.

Previously an assistant manager at RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and with the Germany national team, he had steered Wednesday out of relegation trouble the previous campaign.

Rangers remain in discussions with Muscat, who is currently manager of Chinese club Shanghai Port. Ibrox sources insist Muscat is not the only option still being considered.

Sky Sports News understands the 52-year-old has impressed the Rangers hierarchy, who have been considering various options for the job since sacking Martin on October 5.

Image: Rangers are considering Kevin Muscat for the vacant head coach role after Russell Martin's sacking

Muscat, who played for Rangers in the 2002/03 treble-winning season, is currently involved in a title race in China.

Their campaign is in its closing stages, with the last of their four remaining league games on November 22, and Muscat's side top of the table by two points.

If he were to be offered the job following discussions, but could not be released from his deal until the end of their domestic season, Rangers could appoint an interim boss, with his former Ibrox team-mate Neil McCann linked to that position.

Muscat, who missed out on the Rangers job in 2023 to Philippe Clement, has won silverware as a boss in Australia, Japan and China, plus had a spell in the dugout in Belgium too.

Rangers sacked Martin after just 123 days in the job following a 1-1 draw at Falkirk, leaving the club eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

They return to action on Saturday against Dundee United, with Rangers U19 coach Steven Smith, who had two spells at Ibrox as a player, overseeing first-team training. Joining him are B-team coach Brian Gilmour, plus goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo and head of performance Rhys Owen, who were appointed under Martin.

Who else has been linked?

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been out of work since being sacked by Besiktas

One source also told Sky Sports News that former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had also spoken to the club - but it remains to be seen if he is in the final reckoning.

The 52-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Turkish club Besiktas in August.

Prior to that, he had won two league titles and a domestic cup with Molde, plus had a short spell at Cardiff City and a second stint in Norway.

The former Old Trafford striker then returned to United in 2018 to replace Jose Mourinho as caretaker boss and produced an upturn in results before landing the job permanently.

Despite finishing outside of the top four that season, he did achieve third- and second-placed finishes in his two full seasons in charge before being sacked in 2021.

Rangers did also sound out former West Ham head coach Graham Potter and ex-Wolves boss Gary O'Neil - the latter was also considered months ago - but it is understood neither are in the frame for the job.

Image: Graham Potter is not in the race to become the new Rangers boss

That stance applies to former Union Berlin manager Bo Svensson too, who had initially been discussed within Ibrox before being ruled out, while ex-Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl had been linked with the post.

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh - who led the US takeover of the club in the summer - and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe have been holding talks with various candidates.

They were joined by 49ers Enterprises technical director Gretar Steinsson, Gers CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell in London for negotiations.