Charlie Nicholas' predictions: Italy vs Portugal and Albania vs Scotland

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of international predictions

Charlie Nicholas makes his predictions for the upcoming international games, including Italy vs Portugal and Albania vs Scotland

Read on to see what Soccer Saturday pundit Charlie is predicting over the next few days...

Albania v Scotland (Saturday, live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm)

It's hard enough just to pick a team for Scotland these days as nobody seems to want to play for us anymore. They are all pulling out as they can see the writing on the wall and we are going to Albania just looking to not get battered.

I've got so much sympathy for the coaching staff and Albania have a few handy players in their squad that could cause us a few problems, especially at home. But I'm hoping for a stubborn Scottish performance that's enough to get us a draw.

Charlie predicts: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Italy v Portugal (Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm)

Cristiano Ronaldo's been left out again and I think Roberto Mancini is getting Italy playing well again. They look a bit more solid and he's getting some order to the team, although it will take him a little bit of time for those partnerships to really get going.

I don't really think these two are taking this too seriously and they are just waiting for the European Championship qualifying draw before really getting serious.

Charlie predicts: 2-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)