Charlie Nicholas' Europa League predictions: Dynamo Kiev vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Rennes

Charlie Nicholas gives his predictions for the second legs of the Europa League last-16 ties involving Chelsea and Arsenal.

It should be plain sailing for Chelsea after their 3-0 win against Dynamo Kiev at Stamford Bridge last week but Arsenal have it all to do after coming unstuck against Rennes in France.

This week, Arsenal host Rennes at the Emirates Stadium, while Chelsea travel to Dynamo Kiev. How will it all pan out? Here's Charlie's view...

Dynamo Kiev vs Chelsea, Thursday 5.55pm

Maurizio Sarri can afford to give some players a rest with a three-goal advantage. He can play Olivier Giroud and give Eden Hazard a break, for example.

As we saw at the weekend, Chelsea still blow hot and cold. They can still get close to Arsenal if they win their game in hand. They just need to focus in on the moment and hang on in there.

For me, I would want to go to Ukraine and come back with a positive feel after a positive result. I'm sure he will play Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi, so they will be happy to get some more game time.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Rennes, Thursday 8pm

It was a good clean sheet and performance against Manchester United.

I was questioning the goalkeeper with an inconsistent defence in front of him but he has been excellent in recent weeks. Leno is quite bold and tries to play out from the back. He blocks with the boot rather than his hands a lot of the timebut it works very well for him. He will make mistakes but who doesn't? Arsenal have signed a top-class goalkeeper I feel.

Lucas Torreira will probably play again after being suspended for the United win but with no Alexandre Lacazette, who is suspended, I would play Alex Iwobi with Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey. There was pace, commitment and togetherness in there against United.

Play the same system and I expect Arsenal to go through. The away goal they scored in France will prove to be crucial in my opinion.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet) - Arsenal to win in extra time (22/1 with Sky Bet)