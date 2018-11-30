Portland Timbers to face Atlanta United in MLS Cup final

2:13 There was controversy in both the Western and Eastern Conference finals as Portland Timbers and Atlanta United booked their places in the MLS decider There was controversy in both the Western and Eastern Conference finals as Portland Timbers and Atlanta United booked their places in the MLS decider

Portland Timbers beat Sporting Kansas City in a dramatic contest to set up an MLS Cup final clash with Atlanta United, who overcame New York Red Bulls.

Diego Valeri scored twice, including one in stoppage time, as Portland beat Sporting 3-2 in the second leg of the Western Conference final.

After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, Daniel Salloi put Sporting ahead in the 20th minute.

Timbers replied after half-time with a superb strike from Sebastian Blanco and then a header from Valeri.

Valeri's effort not only silenced the crowd but led to a rather bizarre scene.

Fans in one corner of the stadium began throwing bottles and other trash at Portland players, and referee Mark Geiger immediately brought both teams to the sideline. Sporting head coach Peter Vermes then stalked halfway across the field, waving his arms and admonishing his own club's fans.

The game was disrupted after fans threw bottles on the field (Pic: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

The game soon resumed, with Sporting needing to score twice to advance.

Gerso Fernandes levelled at 2-2 in the 81st minute and the home crowd roared when it was announced that there would be nine minutes of stoppage time.

However, Valeri struck to ensure Portland advanced to the MLS Cup final against Atlanta on December 8.

Atlanta claimed a 3-1 aggregate victory over the New York Red Bulls after falling to a 1-0 defeat in the second leg of the Eastern Conference final.

Atlanta celebrating winning the Eastern Conference (Pic: Brad Penn-USA TODAY Sports)

Atlanta had all but guaranteed their progress to the final after taking a decisive 3-0 lead in their first leg at home on Sunday.

Atlanta, coached by former Argentina manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino, never looked like relinquishing their advantage against the Red Bulls, who had finished the regular season on top of the East with the best record in MLS.

Tim Parker bundled in a consolation goal for the Red Bulls deep into stoppage time for the 1-0 win but it was too little too late.