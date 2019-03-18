MLS round-up: Cincinnati earn first MLS win over Portland Timbers

0:56 Highlights of FC Cincinnati's 3-0 win over Portland Timbers at Nippert Stadium on Sunday Highlights of FC Cincinnati's 3-0 win over Portland Timbers at Nippert Stadium on Sunday

FC Cincinnati earned a first MLS win with Allan Cruz and Mathieu Deplagneon target as they beat 10-man Portland Timbers 3-0.

Kendall Waston scored FC Cincy's first home goal in the MLS in the 15th minute by heading home Leonardo Bertone's free kick.

Cruz scored a cheeky back-heel just after the hour to add a second and two minutes later, Deplagne finished off for a third.

FC Cincy goalkeeper Spencer Richey then denied a point-blank effort by Dairon Asprilla at the back post from a corner kick, before Portland defender Larrys Mabiala received his second yellow card with 20 minutes to play.

Jozy Altidore came off the bench to score the winner in the 80th minute as Toronto FC beat New England 3-2 in their first home game of the season.

Jozy Altidore netted on his comeback from injury

Altidore tapped in Justin Morrow's cross 12 minutes after making a long-awaited return from injury as a second-half substitute.

Ayo Akinola, with his first MLS goal, and Jordan Hamilton, on his 23th birthday, also scored for Toronto. Carles Gil scored twice to pull the Revolution back level from 2-0 down before Altidore's winner.

Ezequiel Barco came on in the 67th minute and scored three minutes later to help Atlanta United draw 1-1 with Philadelphia.

Ezequiel Barco made a rapid impact after his arrival from the bench

Defending MLS champions Atlanta strung together a number of quick passes before Julian Gressel's cross was turned in by Barco inside the far post.

Brenden Aaronson, an 18-year-old homegrown making his MLS debut, had put Philadelphia ahead when his shot deflected off Leandro Gonzalez Pire past goalkeeper Brad Guzan two minutes after half-time.

Carlos Vela netted twice as Los Angeles FC drew 2-2 with New York City FC.

Vela first scored in the 43rd minute for LAFC by reaching Latif Blessing's through ball and toe-poking into the back of the net, and scored another equaliser in the 76th minute from a penalty kick.

Carlos Vela twice cancelled out New York City's lead

Alexandru Mitrita opened the scoring in the 39th minute, running down the left flank before cutting inside two defenders and finishing smartly into the top corner. Alexander Ring restored their lead after Vela's first equaliser in the 62nd minute.

Johnny Russell scored in the closing minutes to help Sporting Kansas City draw 1-1 with Colorado.

Gianluca Busio drew a foul from defender Axel Sjoberg a few yards outside the area and Russell put away the ensuing free kick.

Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia had earlier dropped a pass from Seth Sinovic and Diego Rubio capitalised, charging in to finish into an empty net to open the scoring in the 54th minute.

Johan Blomberg was shown a yellow card in the 80th minute and again in the 87th, leaving Colorado a man down.