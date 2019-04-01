MLS round-up: Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic score stunners in wins

0:58 Wayne Rooney extended DC United’s lead against Orlando City with an audacious free-kick close to the corner flag! Wayne Rooney extended DC United’s lead against Orlando City with an audacious free-kick close to the corner flag!

Wayne Rooney scored a stunning free-kick as DC United beat Orlando City 2-1 to end an 11-game winless run on the road.

Steven Birnbaum headed home a Rooney set-piece, following an Orlando City handball, to open the scoring in the sixth minute.

Rooney then doubled the lead with a wonderful free-kick from the touchline on the half-hour. He drew a foul from Dom Dwyer, and fired into the far corner from an impressive angle to net his fourth of the season.

Dwyer scored a header in the 63rd minute for Orlando City to reduce the deficit, but it was not enough as Rooney and co hung on.

Elsewhere, Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted an audacious Panenka penalty as LA Galaxy beat Portland Timbers 2-1.

Ibrahimovic capped the scoring in the 65th minute in his return from an Achilles injury which has kept him out for almost a month.

The Swedish forward fired a remarkable shot against the post in the 16th minute before giving the Galaxy a 1-0 lead in the 33rd, converting from the spot after drawing a foul from Claude Dielna in the area.

Jeremy Ebobisse side-footed a David Guzman cross into an empty net from the edge of the six-yard box to make it 1-1 just before half-time, but just after the hour mark Ibrahimovic struck again with his outrageous winner.