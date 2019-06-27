Wayne Rooney scores from own half for DC United

0:42 Wayne Rooney scored from his own half for the third time in his career as DC United beat Orlando City 1-0 Wayne Rooney scored from his own half for the third time in his career as DC United beat Orlando City 1-0

Wayne Rooney has done it again, scoring from his own half for DC United against Orlando City.

It is the third time in his career he has done it and with a third different club.

The first strike came against West Ham playing for Manchester United, with the second coming in 2017 against the same opposition for Everton.

0:25 Rooney reacts to his incredible goal from inside his own half for DC United against Orlando City Rooney reacts to his incredible goal from inside his own half for DC United against Orlando City

But could Wednesday night's strike be the best of the lot?

He rolled back the years as he began the counter-attack but instead of running the ball up field, he spotted Orlando goalkeeper Brian Lowe off his line and went for what should now be considered his speciality.

4:31 Watch Rooney's stunning free kick for D.C. United against Columbus Crew last season Watch Rooney's stunning free kick for D.C. United against Columbus Crew last season

The goal came in the 10th minute and proved to be the winner as the match finished 1-0.

Watch the incredible goal in the video above!