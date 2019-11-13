David Beckham's Inter Miami to play LA Galaxy in first home MLS fixture

David Beckham's new MLS side Inter Miami's home debut will be against former side LA Galaxy

David Beckham's new MLS team Inter Miami will play their first home match against his former club LA Galaxy.

Inter Miami officials announced on Wednesday that the club's home debut will be against LA Galaxy on March 14 at their temporary home in Fort Lauderdale.

Beckham spent six seasons with the Galaxy, helping them win the MLS in his last two years there, 2011 and 2012.

The former England captain is part of the ownership of Inter Miami and carries the title of president of soccer operations.

Inter Miami chief business officer Jurgen Mainka said: "Futbol is not a sport, it's a lifestyle. What we are bringing to South Florida on March 14 is a club that unites fans and visitors from all over the world together for the love of the game.

"This is a historic day that our community has waited for, and we look forward to experiencing it together."

Inter are building a 18,000-seat stadium and training complex in Fort Lauderdale at the site of the now-demolished Lockhart Stadium, where former MLS side Miami Fusion played between 1998-2001.

Beckham had a statue of himself revealed outside Galaxy's stadium in March

Beckham's team will play in Fort Lauderdale for at least its first two seasons and is still planning to build a stadium in Miami.

Inter Miami's complex at the Lockhart site will be permanent, remaining the training home for the franchises MLS, USL League One and academy teams.

Beckham was able to create his new team after an arrangement he struck when playing in Los Angeles.

A contract he signed with the Galaxy in 2007 gave Beckham the right to start an expansion franchise for $25 million, and in 2013, he announced that Miami was where he wanted to put that team.

Inter Miami will begin their inaugural season on the road, since the 2020 MLS season is set to begin in late February. The full MLS schedule for next season has yet to be announced.