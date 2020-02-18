Ron Jans: FC Cincinnati head coach resigns amid MLS investigation into racism allegation

Ron Jans has resigned from his role as FC Cincinnati head coach

FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans has resigned in the wake of a racism storm in which he is accused of making "extremely inappropriate comments".

Major League Soccer's Players Association made a complaint after Jans allegedly used a racial slur when singing along to music in the locker room.

Jans initially stepped away from his role on Friday evening as the investigation began, but tendered his resignation just three days later.

FC Cincinnati club president Jeff Berding said: "We place the utmost importance on a strong culture within our club, beginning in our locker room, and that every person connected with FC Cincinnati feels valued, respected and trusted.

"Racial and cultural diversity is a major part of what makes the game of soccer so special, and we place the highest priority on respecting every person involved in our game. This includes absolutely everyone associated with our club, from our locker room and front office, all the way through to our fans."

An MLS statement read: "Major League Soccer has been informed of a complaint filed with the MLS Players Association regarding FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans. The MLS league office, in cooperation with FC Cincinnati, has begun an investigation into the matter."

Jans was hired by FCC in August 2019 went on to win just one of his 10 games in charge, the worst MLS record to finish the 2019 season.

Yoann Damet has been appointed as the club's interim head coach while General Manager Gerard Nijkamp begins the international search for a new head coach.