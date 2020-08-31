MLS: Nashville edge Inter Miami as Seattle Sounders ease to victory

Nashville's Anibal Godoy scored a stunner against Inter Miami

Nashville triumphed in the battle between 2020's MLS expansion teams with a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami.

The club owned by David Beckham had finally ended a five-month wait for victory last week when they edged Orlando 3-2 but a stunning unanswered strike from Anibal Godoy at Nissan Stadium on Sunday condemned them to familiar defeat.

Chances had been scarce in Nashville's first home game since a memorable season opener in front of 59,000 fans six months ago but the decisive moment came eight minutes into the second half when Godoy lashed in from just outside the box.

Nashville should have been more comfortable but though Hany Mukhtar watched his 73rd-minute penalty crash back off the crossbar, the hosts managed to withstand concerted late pressure from a Miami team that made all five substitutes in one with 16 minutes remaining to claim the points.

Morris stars for Seattle

Elsewhere, Jordan Morris scored two quickfire second-half goals as the Seattle Sounders saw off Los Angeles FC 3-1.

Playing in an eerily empty CenturyLink Field, Morris scored 59 seconds apart in the opening moments of the second half as Seattle gained some revenge for a 4-1 thumping during the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.

With his side leading 1-0 thanks to Raul Ruidiaz's 11th-minute stunner, Morris collected a long pass from Nicolas Lodeiro and dribbled around LAFC goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer for his first goal, before converting Joo Paulo's cross moments later.

Diego Rossi hit back in the 60th minute but LAFC - without injured league MVP Carlos Vela - lost consecutive matches for the first time since the 2018 season.