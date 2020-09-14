MLS roundup: Vancouver Whitecaps keep pace with Toronto

0:34 Diego Rossi scores in LAFC's 4-2 win over Portland Timbers, Thierry Henry's Montreal beat Vancouver 4-2 and a goal for Scotland's Johnny Russell Diego Rossi scores in LAFC's 4-2 win over Portland Timbers, Thierry Henry's Montreal beat Vancouver 4-2 and a goal for Scotland's Johnny Russell

The Montreal Impact beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-2 at BC Place on Sunday night to hand Thierry Henry another win in charge of the MLS side.

Samuel Piette registered his first-ever MLS strike ,while Orji Okwonkwo, Romell Quioto and Saphir Taider were also on target, with Theo Bair and an own goal providing the home team's goals, with both sides having a player sent off.

Elsewhere, a second-half goal from Johnny Russell helped Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United FC 1-0 at the Children's Mercy Park.

The hosts launched a series of attacks on the visitors, but could not beat Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

However, the deadlock was finally broken in the 80th minute as Russell collected Graham Zusi's long ball, before the Scotland winger scored the only goal of the game with a precise finish.

Kansas City are now on the top of Western Conference of MLS with 20 points after this win in week 11.

Also in action on Sunday evening were Los Angeles FC, who secured a much-needed win by beating the Portland Timbers 4-2 at the Banc of California Stadium in a game that saw five goals in 22 first-half minutes.

Portland's Eryk Williamson opened the scoring in the 25th minute, only for the hosts to reply with three goals before the break. Bradley Wright-Phillips was involved in two of the three, first setting up Mark-Anthony Kaye, before scoring himself at the end of the half.

Diego Rossi was also on target, before the visitors netted again thanks to Jeremy Ebobisse's header (45+2), only for Danny Musovski to seal the win for LA right at the death.

And lastly, the San Jose Earthquakes and the LA Galaxy played out a goalless draw at the Earthquakes Stadium.