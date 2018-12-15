Qatar 2022 World Cup final stadium design unveiled in Doha

The design of the Lusail Stadium was unveiled at a gala ceremony in Doha

The 2022 World Cup final stadium was unveiled by tournament organisers in Qatar on Saturday.

The Lusail Stadium will hold 80,000 spectators when complete and will stage the opening match on November 21 2022, as well as the tournament's showpiece event, the final.

Located 15 miles north of Qatar's capital, Doha, the stadium is the eighth that the local organising committee has unveiled so far.

The stadium will use a cooling system to ensure maximum comfort and safety for players and fans, as Lusail Stadium project manager, Tamim El Abed explained.

The Lusail Stadium is under construction 15km north of Doha

"We retain the cooling on the field of play for the players and we are establishing 26 degrees on the field of play," he said.

"In addition to that, for a stadium that is absorbing a large number of people, air movement and circulation is very important for people's comfort and safety."

After the conclusion of the World Cup, the stadium will become a multi-purpose community hub.