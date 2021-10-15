2030 World Cup: MPs to examine whether public money committed to considering a UK and Ireland bid represents good value

MPs are to examine next week whether public money committed to considering a UK and Ireland bid to host the 2030 World Cup represents good value.

The cross-party Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee will question funding body UK Sport about the £2.8million of Government money allocated to a feasibility study on whether to bid for the tournament.

The committee will also look at how hosting major cultural and sporting events can help the UK maximise 'soft power'.

FIFA is expected to outline the bidding regulations for the 2030 World Cup in the second quarter of next year.

World football's governing body is currently consulting over plans for biennial World Cups, starting from 2026.

The plans have been fiercely opposed by European confederation UEFA. Its president, Aleksander Ceferin, has said European countries could boycott the tournament if the plans go forward.

The Football Association is reportedly interested in bidding for Euro 2028, but it is understood its priority remains the 2030 feasibility study.

UK Sport said in May it had earmarked 97 events across 44 sports, including 46 world championships, that the country had an interest in hosting between now and 2031.

As well as the men's football World Cup in 2030, the UK Sport plan also included the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup and the 2031 Ryder Cup in golf.

UK Sport chief operating officer Simon Morton said at the time: "These events aren't just part of our strategy, they're also aligned to the Government's strategy and we have been really encouraged by the Government's manifesto commitment to build on the UK's fantastic track record of hosting the biggest international sporting events.

"These events will play an important part not just in our economic recovery from the pandemic, but in our social recovery."