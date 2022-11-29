World Cup: Pitch invader who carried rainbow flag during Portugal vs Uruguay released without further action

A protester carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a 'Save Ukraine' T-shirt who invaded the pitch during Portugal's World Cup group win over Uruguay on Monday says he has been released without any further action.

Mario Ferri, whose blue top had the Superman logo on the front and the words 'Respect for Iranian Women' on the back, entered the field of play during the second half.

Security officials chased Ferri - who describes himself as a footballer and influencer - before he dropped the flag on the field and was then escorted away.

The referee picked up the flag and left it on the sideline, where it stayed for a few moments before a worker came to collect it.

Image: Having invaded the field of play, the protester was taken off the pitch by stewards

Writing on his Instagram story on Tuesday, Ferri said: "So many emotions right now. No legal consequence. I am free."

In a post, the activist wrote: "I will call it 'the last dance' - my last run on a playing field. I wanted to send important messages for me that I have lived on my skin in the past months."

The incident came amid a tournament which has been surrounded by controversy over hosts Qatar's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community as well as anti-government demonstrations in Iran.

In the weeks leading up to the tournament, a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report claimed security forces in Qatar have been arbitrarily arresting and abusing LGBT Qataris recently.

Furthermore, former Qatari footballer Khalid Salma - an ambassador for the World Cup - described homosexuality as "damage in the mind".

In the first week of the tournament, seven European teams lost the battle to wear multi-coloured OneLove armbands during World Cup matches, with FIFA threatening sporting sanctions such as yellow cards and match bans for the captains who wore them.

Some fans also complained they were not allowed to bring items with rainbow colours, a symbol of LGBTQ+ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.

Meanwhile in Iran, widespread demonstrations have followed the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of Iran's morality police in September after being detained for alleged violations of the country's strict dress code.

Before the tournament began, FIFA president Gianni Infantino told the 32 competing teams to "focus on the football" amid the controversies.

Ferri has a profile on transfermarkt.com, the website that logs the careers of footballers, where he is described as an Italian right-midfielder who joined Italian side ASD Castel di Sangro in the summer.

Ferri has a history of pitch invasions, having entered the field during Belgium and the USA's 2014 World Cup knockout match, once again wearing his Superman T-shirt but with the words "Save Favelas Children" on it.

He also made an appearance in 2017 when Napoli played Juventus, with his Instagram referencing the time he threw a scarf in the face of Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain.

UK sports minister to wear OneLove armband at Wales vs England

Image: FIFA threatened captains with yellow cards if they wore the OneLove armband at the Qatar World Cup

Stuart Andrew, the UK sports minister, has said he will wear the OneLove armband at the World Cup between Wales and England on Tuesday evening.

Mr Andrew, himself a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said he is "not going to shy away from who I am".

The UK's first openly gay sports minister said he was determined to make the gesture even though the world's football governing body FIFA has warned players they could be booked for making political protests.

Asked whether he would wear the armband and risk upsetting the World Cup host, Mr Andrew told the Evening Standard: "I absolutely will be doing so.

"I'm not going to shy away from who I am. Our message very much is that no one should have to hide who they are."