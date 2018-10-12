Russell Wilson says London is best placed to host overseas NFL franchise

1:18 Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson says London's energy and passion for NFL would make it a 'great' host for a franchise Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson says London's energy and passion for NFL would make it a 'great' host for a franchise

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson believes the UK's passion for NFL would make London an ideal location for a franchise.

On Wednesday, NFL executive vice-president Mark Waller told Sky Sports that London is still on track to host a franchise by 2022.

American football returns to Wembley on Sunday as the Oakland Raiders face the Seattle Seahawks before Tennessee Titans meet Los Angeles Chargers on October 21 and Jacksonville Jaguars take on Philadelphia Eagles on October 28.

Live NFL Live on

Wilson, who steered the Seahawks to Super Bowl victory four years ago, says London is best placed to host an overseas franchise due to a variety of factors.

"In terms of a franchise coming out here playing NFL, the game has grown so much it's a worldwide game now," Wilson said.

"Taking it worldwide, London is probably the best place to do it, if you're going to go anywhere. The financial and media market here, the energy here around sports, and it's relatively easy to get to in terms of coming from America.

"It would be a great place to play, so I think that's a definite possibility for sure."

The Raiders v Seahawks game was due to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but was moved to Wembley as the Premier League club's new home is still under construction after a series of delays.

Asked if he was disappointed not to be playing at Tottenham, Wilson replied: "Tottenham would be really cool too. Both places are amazing, obviously the history of Wembley, and Tottenham with it being a brand new stadium and to be the first to play there.

0:42 Mark Waller, NFL executive vice-president, says London is ready for a franchise due to fan demand and available stadium infrastructure Mark Waller, NFL executive vice-president, says London is ready for a franchise due to fan demand and available stadium infrastructure

"But we did get to walk on the field, so that was really cool just to be around and notice that it's going to be a really cool stadium for many years to come."

"I don't know if I can say too much, I think you're trying to get me here. It's getting there, I'll say that."