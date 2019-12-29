Ben Stokes' father, Ged, out of intensive care in Johannesburg hospital

Ben Stokes missed training ahead of England's first Test against South Africa

Ben Stokes' father Ged is out of intensive care in a Johannesburg hospital, Sky Sports News understands.

The 64-year-old was admitted to hospital with a serious illness on December 23 and was in critical condition.

England all-rounder Ben missed training on Christmas Eve ahead of England's first Test against South Africa on Boxing Day, but was able to play at Centurion scoring 35 in the first innings and 14 in the second, as well as taking two wickets in the match.

Stokes' father Ged featured in one rugby league Test for New Zealand in 1982 and also played in England for Workington Town.

The 64-year-old moved back to England in 2003 to coach Workington when Ben was 12, before also coaching Whitehaven.