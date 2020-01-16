Watford vs Tottenham preview

2:06 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action as Liverpool welcome Manchester United and Crystal Palace face champions Manchester City. A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action as Liverpool welcome Manchester United and Crystal Palace face champions Manchester City.

Team news, key stats and prediction ahead of Watford vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Team news

Watford can call on new signing Ignacio Pussetto, who is available for selection following his arrival at Vicarage Road from Udinese on Wednesday.

Nigel Pearson also has Christian Kabasele back after suspension, while Will Hughes and Kiko Femenia are closing in on returns from injury.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is set to recall defender Toby Alderweireld, who was rested for the FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough in midweek.

Midfielder Gedson Fernandes could play after joining on loan from Benfica, but Ben Davies, Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko all remain sidelined.

How to follow

Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on Saturday on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Opta stats

Watford have won just one of their 13 Premier League matches against Tottenham (D4 L8), a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road last season.

Spurs have won two of their last nine away league visits to Watford (D4 L3), picking up just a single point from their last two games at Vicarage Road (D1 L1).

Watford are looking to win four consecutive home top-flight games within the same season for the first time since December 1986.

Watford have won 13 points under manager Nigel Pearson (W4 D1 L1) - only runaway leaders Liverpool (15) and Manchester City (15) have won more points since his first game in charge. Indeed, the Hornets have won as many points in their last five Premier League games as they had in their previous 23 in the competition (13).

Tottenham are one of just two sides yet to keep an away clean sheet in the Premier League this season, along with Aston Villa. Spurs have conceded in each of their last 18 away league games, their longest such run in the top-flight since April 1977 (a run of 20).

Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League games - they haven't lost three consecutive league games since November 2012.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Tottenham will miss Harry Kane. They have survived before but he is their best player, so they will miss him. They have the same defence that they have had in the last three or four years. They still play the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Harry Winks just in front, as well as adding Davinson Sanchez to that over the years. Where is the crisis? Is there really that much to worry about?

I heard the Tottenham fans were having a pop at Christian Eriksen. Why are they booing him? Did they boo Vertonghen, Alderweireld or Rose? No. Why focus on Christian Eriksen? He has been a fabulous player for them. They are back to being pessimists and searching for excuses.

Nigel Pearson has been honest and told his Watford team that they are good players. The defence are listening to Pearson as he knows what he is doing in that department. They are getting more and more belief, despite this being a tough match.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)