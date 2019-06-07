Transfer targets live on Sky Sports' European Qualifier coverage

Some of this summer's hottest transfer targets are in European Qualifier action this week - and you can keep track of them all live on Sky Sports!

Christian Eriksen

Eriksen will take to the field for the first time since plunging his future at Tottenham into doubt when Denmark host the Republic of Ireland in Friday's Euro 2020 qualifier.

Less than a week on from defeat in the Champions League final, the Spurs midfielder admitted he wants to seek a new challenge at this stage of his career, a position his agent has confirmed the club have been aware of for some time.

Eriksen has 12 months left to run on his existing Tottenham contract but with the Dane seeking a swift resolution to his future, his participation in Denmark's forthcoming qualifiers with the Republic of Ireland and Georgia may well be his last while tied to Spurs.

Ways to watch: Christian Eriksen

Denmark vs Ireland - Friday, June 7 from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event (Kick-off at 7.45pm)

Denmark vs Georgia - Monday, June 10 from 7.35pm on Sky Sports Football Red Button (Kick-off at 7.45pm)

Daniel James

Manchester United fans can catch an early glimpse of Daniel James in Wales' Euro 2020 qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary.

The Wales international is on the verge of completing his proposed move to Old Trafford, with Sky sources indicating the 21-year-old in undergoing a medical ahead of a reported £18m switch.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs handed James his international debut in November and the attacker found the net on just his second appearance for his country with the winner against Slovakia in March's Euro 2020 qualifier.

Now, all eyes will be on the talented winger to see if he can get a final seal of approval from Giggs before trying to emulate his manager at Manchester United in the Premier League.

1:09 With Manchester United close to agreeing a £15m deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James we take a look at all his goals from this season With Manchester United close to agreeing a £15m deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James we take a look at all his goals from this season

Gareth Bale

It's fair to say the future at Real Madrid is anything but bright for Gareth Bale. Zinedine Zidane has admitted the Welshman does not feature in his plans, while 91 per cent of supporters polled for their opinion on his future responded by saying they want him to leave the Bernabeu.

Bale has always relished representing his country, but this latest run of international fixtures - against Croatia and Hungary - will arguably be as welcomed as any in his career with the added chance of respite away from the spotlight in the Spanish capital.

Bale has maintained that he wants to remain at Real Madrid but, with the forward turning 30 in July, he will be eager to avoid another season on the sidelines after starting around only half of Real's league games over the past four years.

Manchester United and Tottenham have been suggested as possible destinations should Bale have a change of heart and decide he wants to leave Madrid, two impressive performances for Wales this week could well convince the Premier League duo to fork out what would be a hefty transfer fee to secure his services.

Ways to watch: Daniel James & Gareth Bale

Croatia vs Wales - Saturday, June 8 from 1.30pm on Sky Sports Football (Kick-off at 2pm)

Hungary vs Wales - Tuesday, June 11 from 7pm on Sky Sports Football (kick-off at 7.45pm)

Leroy Sane

The Manchester City forward has been included in the Germany squad to face Belarus and Estonia in the European Qualifiers, despite enduring a difficult third season in England.

Sane may have collected his second Premier League winners' medal but the 23-year-old started only 21 league games, six less than he managed in the previous season, as Pep Guardiola favoured Riyad Mahrez in crucial domestic and Champions League matches.

Bayern Munich have been linked with a summer move for the former Schalke winger but with Sane yet to offer an indication of his intentions, the Bundesliga champions are yet to make an official move.

With the ball in Sane's court, perhaps some of his international team-mates, seven of whom play for Bayern, can convince him to return to Germany.

Ways to watch: Leroy Sane

Belarus vs Germany - Saturday, June 8 from 7.40pm on Sky Sports Premier League (Kick-off at 7.45pm)

Germany vs Estonia - Tuesday, June 11 from 7.35pm on Sky Sports Football Red Button (Kick-off at 7.45pm)

Ryan Fraser

After a stellar Premier League campaign with Bournemouth, Fraser will look to help steer Scotland to their first major tournament since 1998 when he features against Cyprus and Belgium in this week's European qualifiers.

The Scot was involved in 21 of Bournemouth's 56 league goals last season, form which has seen him attract interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool.

With just a year remaining on his contract at the Vitality Stadium, and with another chance to leave an impression to his suitors, this time on the international stage, the Cherries face a battle to keep hold of one of their prized assets ahead of next season.

Ways to watch: Ryan Fraser

Scotland vs Cyprus - Saturday, June 8 from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event (Kick-off at 7.45pm)

Belgium vs Scotland - Tuesday, June 11 from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event (Kick-off at 7.45pm)

Paul Pogba

Juventus have already snapped up former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free and have reportedly offered Manchester United in-demand Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro in exchange for their World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba.

The interest from the Serie A champions comes alongside Real Madrid's long-standing interest in Pogba, who is one of the stars spearheading France's bid to reach Euro 2020 in their forthcoming qualifiers with Turkey and Andorra.

Pogba has previously admitted playing for Real Madrid would be a dream for any player but, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preparing for a summer clear-out at Old Trafford, it remains to be seen whether Pogba will be heading for the exit door.

Antoine Griezmann

It will also be worth keeping an eye on Pogba's international team-mate Antoine Griezmann in France's upcoming qualifiers.

The forward's time at Atletico Madrid looks set to come to an end this summer, with Barcelona reportedly prepared to trigger his £108m release clause.

Reports in Spain claim Premier League champions Manchester City would be willing to match Barca's bid for the France international, though it's not yet clear whether Atleti would be willing to strengthen a direct La Liga rival.

Ways to watch: Paul Pogba & Antoine Griezmann

Turkey vs France - Saturday, June 8 from 7.40pm on Sky Sports Football (Kick-off at 7.45pm)

Andorra vs France - Tuesday, June 11 from 7.35pm on Sky Sports Football Red Button (Kick-off at 7.45pm)

Eden Hazard

It appears to be only a matter of time until Eden Hazard's future is secured. Sky Sports News understands Real Madrid have agreed an £88m deal in principle with Chelsea for the forward.

The aftermath of Chelsea's Europa League victory was dominated by the Belgian's comments that his heroics in Baku felt like a goodbye, and reports claim the Blues have finally given the green light for him to join Real Madrid.

Hazard has joined the Belgium national team for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Scotland, but there's a possibility his move to the Bernabeu could be secured before the conclusion of those two matches.

Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans was pivotal in Leicester's transformation under Brendan Rodgers - but now the Foxes are looking to sign him on a permanent deal and fend off interest in the Belgian.

The midfielder is a regular in the Belgium national team and is set to star in the upcoming European Qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Scotland - but his club future is far less certain than his place in the national side.

0:39 Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans says he is flattered by reported interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans says he is flattered by reported interest from Manchester United and Tottenham

Manchester United and Tottenham have entered the race to sign Tielemans from Monaco from under Leicester's noses in what's developing into a fascinating transfer tussle.

Ways to watch: Eden Hazard & Youri Tielemans

Belgium vs Kazakhstan - Saturday, June 8 from 7.35pm on Sky Sports Football Red Button (Kick-off at 7.45pm)

Belgium vs Scotland - Tuesday, June 11 from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event (Kick-off at 7.45pm)

