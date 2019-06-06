Transfer target: Leroy Sane profile amid Bayern Munich interest

Manchester City's Leroy Sane is linked with a move to Bayern Munich, but what has the winger proved this season and what would he offer the Bundesliga champions?

The 23-year-old has been included in the Germany squad to face Belarus and Estonia in the European Qualifiers, live on Sky Sports, after a difficult third season in England.

We haven't made an offer for Leroy Sane. It hasn't come that far yet. At first, the player has to decide whether he can imagine coming to Bayern. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, speaking to BILD

Sane started only 21 games in the Premier League this season, having started 27 in 2017/18, with Pep Guardiola appearing to favour Riyad Mahrez for crucial Champions League games.

Bayern Munich have expressed interest in signing Sane but dismissed the current price tag as "insane", while City have tabled a deal to extend his contract. So in what areas does Sane excel?

Key stats & form

The graphic below reveals how Sane compares with team-mate Raheem Sterling, typically operating closer to the touchline and breaking less frequently into the opposition box.

While Sterling was awarded the FWA and PFA Young Player of the Year awards, it was Sane - one year his junior - who actually excelled in the stats per 90 minutes - surpassing the Englishman for shots, assists and big chances created.

One notable trait, which Guardiola may disapprove of, is his tendency to pass backwards after running into cul-de-sacs, often losing possession or claiming a throw-in when the opposition blocks exit routes.

David Silva typically looks to set Sane on his way, or the pair look for brisk exchanges, attempting 307 pass combinations in equal measure - as is the case with Fabian Delph, when the midfielder has been handed game time.

Sane's pace is without doubt his most deadly weapon, with his top speed of 35.18 km/h, recorded against Burnley in October, ranking as the fourth fastest burst in the Premier League this season.

In addition, the German's 19.49 sprints per 90 minutes ranks third in the top flight among players that clocked 1,000 minutes or more - although his average distance covered of just 9.61 km suggests he could cover more ground.

Leroy Sane, PL, 2018/19 (per 90 ranks 1000+ mins) Stat Total PL rank Km covered per 90 9.61 km 202nd Sprints per 90 19.49 3rd Top speed 35.18 km/h 4th

Leroy Sane matched Bayern Munich's departing duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Ribery in front of goal per 90 minutes and surpassed all wide players at the club for assists

According to the Power Rankings, Sane's best performance in a City shirt was during the 4-0 win at West Ham in November, scoring two goals and assisting Sterling - but a four-month period of poor form ensued until April.

Alternative options

However, should City retain Sane this summer, then Football Whispers data provides a range of alternative players with similar skillsets - and it's quite an illustrious bunch.

The data ranks Sterling as being the closest fit to Sane and playing at a slightly higher level, with the next closest candidates being Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala and former Southampton forward Dusan Tadic.

Other headliners include Eden Hazard and brother Thorgan, Marco Reus, Willian, Memphis Depay, Pedro, Nabil Fekir and Dries Mertens, as well as young prospects Steven Bergwijn, Domenico Berardi and Oussama Idrissi.

