Paul Pogba has done 'nothing wrong' at Manchester United, claims agent Mino Raiola

Paul Pogba could be on the move

Paul Pogba has done "nothing wrong" and has been "respectful and professional" with Manchester United, despite wanting to leave the club, says his agent Mino Raiola.

Pogba, United's record signing, has travelled with the squad to Australia to kick off their pre-season tour.

That is despite the fact Raiola said last week that everyone at Old Trafford is aware that Pogba wants to leave and that he was "in the process" of arranging a move for the midfielder.

Now Raiola has defended his client while questioning why United have not spoken out against criticism of the France international.

"The player has done nothing wrong, he has been respectful and professional in every way," Raiola said in a statement released to talkSPORT.

"The club knows his feeling for a long time, it is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information and I'm also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.

"Hopefully there will soon be a satisfying solution for all parties."

Pogba trained with his Manchester United team-mates in Australia as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side got their pre-season tour underway.

Three years after returning to Old Trafford in what was then a world-record deal at £89m, the 26-year-old admitted during the off-season that this "could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else".

