European Paper Talk: Ivan Rakitic considering move to Man Utd or Juventus

Spain

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is considering a move to Juventus or Manchester United, with the 31-year-old having fallen down the pecking order at the Spanish club. The Croatia international has lost his place to Frenkie de Jong in Ernesto Valverde's starting XI. (Marca)

After signing Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard in recent seasons, Real Madrid are preparing another raid on Chelsea as they hope to add N'Golo Kante to their ranks.

The La Liga leaders are prepared to part with £86m and 28-year-old Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez to tempt the Premier League side into selling. (El Desmarque)

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on 17-year-old wonderkid Karim Adeyemi. The Red Bull Salzburg forward has been in fine form for the U19s this season and the Austrians are open to selling him if their €8m valuation is met. (Mundo Deportivo)

Philippe Coutinho could still return to Liverpool. With Bayern Munich unsure as to whether to make his loan move from Barcelona permanent - Christian Eriksen is being considered as a cheaper alternative - Coutinho could return to Anfield when the season comes to an end if the Premier League leaders put forward an offer for their former No.10. (AS)

Germany

Real Madrid may shelve plans to sign Paul Pogba given the impressive performances of Federico Valverde. The 21-year-old midfielder has struck up an understanding with Eden Hazard and is repaying Zinedine Zidane's faith in him. (Sport1)

Italy

In an attempt to ward off any interest from Barcelona, Inter are working on a new deal for striker Lautaro Martinez. If the 22-year-old, named as a potential successor to Luis Suarez at the Camp Nou, signs the improved contract, his release clause would rise to £96m. (Tuttosport)

AC Milan tried to sign Dani Ceballos in the summer but refused to pay the loan fee required to land the Spanish playmaker. The former Real Betis star eventually moved to Arsenal on a season-long loan despite his preferred choice being a move to San Siro. (Calciomercato)

France

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign former Arsenal academy starlet Donyell Malen. The 20-year-old is tearing up the Eredivisie this term and is already being courted by Liverpool and Barcelona. Real are keeping tabs on the £50m-rated forward as they plot their summer moves. (Le10Sport)