Gedson Fernandes: West Ham 'hopeful' on signing midfielder despite delay in talks

Gedson Fernandes is understood to prefer a move to London

West Ham United and Benfica are in continued negotiations over the signing of midfielder Gedson Fernandes, with both parties still hopeful of concluding a deal.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem but some conditions of the deal have yet to be agreed including the option price.

The deal under consideration is an 18-month loan with an option to buy, with David Moyes looking to make his first signing since returning to the club in December.

It is understood that both clubs and the player's representatives remain hopeful a deal can still be done. Sky Sports News have been told the next 72 hours are crucial in discussions.

Fernandes favours a move to the Premier League and his preferred destination is understood to be the London Stadium for family reasons.

Fernandes' release clause is £102m but Benfica have conceded they will not get close to that figure for a player who is out of favour and is reported to have fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

