English transfer window opens for a day as clubs register new players

The transfer window in England has been opened for one day after the FA received permission from FIFA, Sky Sports News can reveal.

Premier League and EFL clubs have been given the opportunity to register any pre-agreements and returns from international loans on July 1.

The deal has allowed Chelsea to register Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. No player is allowed to be registered for the remainder of this season.

The window will close at midnight and re-open for a longer period, most likely later this month, when the FA reaches an agreement with the Premier League and EFL.

Under FIFA regulations, associations may have up to sixteen weeks for two registration windows.

The first registration period, traditionally a summer window, must not exceed 12 weeks. The second registration period, usually a winter window, must not exceed four weeks.

But, following new measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, FIFA allows a third registration period 'in very limited circumstances' if an association's original window is affected.

The transfer window in England was originally scheduled to open on June 8, before the domestic season was suspended in March.

Premier League games restarted on June 17 and clubs will discuss the length of this summer's transfer window during their next conference call on July 9.

If clubs want to utilise their maximum allocation of 12 weeks, they may agree to open the window before the season ends on July 26.

Alternatively, clubs may want to close the window beyond October 5, but that would be against the recommendations of UEFA.