Min-Jae Kim told to stay at Beijing Guoan after Premier League interest

Min-Jae Kim is in 14-day quarantine after returning to Beijing ahead of the Chinese Super League restart

South Korea defender Min-Jae Kim has been told to stay at Beijing Sinobo Guoan after interest from the Premier League.

The 23-year-old centre-back returned late to China from his native country ahead of the Chinese Super League (CSL) restart and the club have told him they do not want to sanction a sale.

Kim is said to be frustrated at Guoan's firm stance while currently stuck in a 14-day quarantine in a Beijing hotel, where he is following coronavirus protocols before returning to training.

Kim, who has been linked with the likes of Tottenham and Everton, is the mainstay of Guoan's defence and they want to play him in their first game back from a six-month hiatus against Chongqing Lifan on July 26.

Reports in China have also claimed he caused offence in the country with comments about his team-mates while back in South Korea during the CSL postponement.

Min-Jae Kim is a South Korea team-mate of Spurs' Heung-Min Son

Sky Sports News has been told it will take a big offer for Guoan to consider a sale later this summer.

Kim, who speaks good English, has 30 caps for South Korea - playing alongside Spurs forward Heung-Min Son at the 2018 World Cup in Russia - and three international goals; all of them towering headers from set-pieces.

As well as being an imposing presence in the penalty area, Kim has shown good ability with the ball at his feet and playing out from the back, which has attracted interest from Europe since his days at K-League side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.