Jadon Sancho: Manchester United in talks with Borussia Dortmund over transfer fee structure

Borussia Dortmund still value Jadon Sancho at £108m

Discussions between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are ongoing over the structure of the transfer fee for Jadon Sancho as the Bundesliga club appear open to accepting less money up front as part of the deal.

Dortmund have not moved from their €120m (£108m) valuation of the England international, but seem to be open to accepting less money up front.

Ideally, the Bundesliga side would want an initial €100m (£90m) to fund a replacement for the 20-year-old - though it is very unlikely they would spend that amount of money on a new signing, hence the softening of the stance on Sancho's initial fee.

3:17 German football journalist Raphael Honigstein tells the Transfer Talk podcast that Sancho would significantly improve United should the deal go through German football journalist Raphael Honigstein tells the Transfer Talk podcast that Sancho would significantly improve United should the deal go through

Dortmund used similar negotiation tactics when they sold Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona in August 2017.

They wanted €140m up front - but instead settled for €105m plus add-ons.

0:59 Take a look at the impressive stats that England and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has clocked up since the beginning of last season. Take a look at the impressive stats that England and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has clocked up since the beginning of last season.

Sancho registered 17 goals and 17 assists across 32 Bundesliga games last season.

It is understood personal terms would not be an issue but should the club fail in their attempts to prise Sancho away from Dortmund, Manchester United could sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman on loan.

Download the Transfer Talk Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Spreaker

Raphael Honigstein told latest Transfer Talk podcast: "There's absolutely no doubt he would be a huge improvement on what they have, especially if you think of the traditional importance of width in the United team. Wingers that would get the crowd excited and those who take on players, whip in crosses and score themselves - all these things Sancho will do.

"The stats for a 20-year-old are unbelievable in terms of the goals he's scored and assisted last season in a pretty talented Dortmund team. The flip-side to this conversation is that Dortmund want to make a very careful calculation which is similar to the one Leverkusen are making for Havertz.

Sancho has become more efficient at Borussia Dortmund

"Manchester United are still saying they are just in talks. It's a bit murky where both sides will try to get the best possible deal. There's a lot of poker and double-bluffing going on but it's now down to United to say 'here's the money'."

Manchester United should try to sign both Sancho and Jack Grealish this summer, according to Ryan Giggs.

"Two good players," Wales boss Giggs told the Webby and O'Neill YouTube channel.

"Sancho is quick, direct but also an intelligent player. What I like about him is when he gets into those areas with the final ball, he doesn't panic. A lot of quick wide players sometimes do but he picks out the right pass.

Jadon Sancho has produced better numbers than Jack Grealish this season

"He's someone who can counter-attack if we're going to play that but also if a team are going to sit back, he can beat players and make things happen.

"They are two signings that may be available and if we're able to get them, I would go and get them."

The transfer window is open and there are A-list players in demand and whose futures are uncertain.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Mesut Ozil, Wilfried Zaha, Kai Havertz, Gareth Bale and much, much more...

We take a look at some of the big names who will be the centre of attention during the transfer window...

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.