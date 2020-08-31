Lionel Messi transfers rumours: The latest on potential exit from Barcelona

What does the future hold for Lionel Messi?

Will Lionel Messi leave Barcelona? And if so, where will he go? We round up the very latest news and press rumours on the Argentine's future.

Monday August 31

Lionel Messi will not train with Barcelona on Monday, with the forward no longer considering himself a Barca player. Messi's father and representative, Jorge, is expected to meet with the Barcelona hierarchy, including president Josep Maria Bartomeu, on Wednesday to discuss his son's future.

Lionel Messi is holding firm to his decision to leave Barcelona in the present transfer window and join Manchester City (The Times).

Bartomeu's strategy is to return to contract discussions with Messi's father, in a bid to entice the Argentina star to stay - but an agreement currently looks unlikely (AS).

Manchester City are prepared to pay Messi £450m as part of a five-year plan that would see him join City's sister club New York City FC in Major League Soccer for the final two years. (Sport)

Sunday August 30

Lionel Messi has failed to show up for Barcelona's pre-season PCR coronavirus testing programme, and will now not join training tomorrow.

Executives at Barcelona have been given orders not to even respond to calls from any interested parties in signing Messi (Mundo Deportivo).

2:10 Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill has the latest as Messi fails to report for Barcelona coronavirus testing Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill has the latest as Messi fails to report for Barcelona coronavirus testing

Barcelona and Manchester City both believe Messi is set for the Premier League, with the Catalan club eyeing a compromise worth £250m. With City's lawyers now examining the clause in Messi's contract that gives them hope they can sign the Argentine for free, beleaguered Barca bosses hope that the Blues will agree to a players-plus-cash deal rather than take a £630m gamble in court (Sunday Mirror).

Messi's father Jorge plans to travel to Barcelona from Rosario in Argentina to discuss an amicable exit from the club, while president Josep Bartomeu is only interested in discussing a new contract (Mundo Deportivo).

Senior figures at Barcelona expect Messi to join Manchester City, with the Spanish club preparing for life without their iconic captain by looking at potential replacements, including Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez (Sunday Telegraph).

Barcelona have told Mundo Deportivo there is 'no clause' which alters the value of Messi's €700m release clause (Mundo Deportivo).

Messi's release clause exempts the Argentine from paying the €700m fee if he decides to leave in the final season of his existing contract (El Larguero).

Saturday August 29

Messi has requested a personal meeting with the Barcelona hierarchy to discuss a solution to his transfer request.

Juventus have reportedly approached Messi over a stunning move that would see him join up with Cristiano Ronaldo (Daily Mail).

2:38 Messi has requested a meeting with Barcelona's board, the Transfer Show discuss Messi has requested a meeting with Barcelona's board, the Transfer Show discuss

Messi is reportedly considering not turning up for PCR coronavirus tests at the Barcelona training ground on Sunday after speaking with his legal team (Sport).

Manchester City are unwilling to include regular first team players as makeweights in a bid to sign Messi. Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez have all been mooted as potentially forming part of the negotiations (Daily Mail).

City are hopeful Lionel Messi's friendship with Sergio Aguero could be key to striking deal (Daily Telegraph).

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu will refuse to sell Messi because of his support from the club's fans, and would not sanction a part-exchange deal with Manchester City. Bartomeu will speak with Messi on Sunday only about the legalities of the clause in his contract which previously permitted him to leave the club for free (Mundo Deportivo).

Ronald Koeman has returned to Barcelona after several days in Amsterdam, and will look to act as a mediator between Messi and Bartomeu to resolve the player's future (Sport).

2:07 Neymar and Angel Di Maria's close friendship with Messi could attract him to Paris Saint-Germain - but Manchester City remain frontrunners, ESPN football expert Julien Laurens explains on the Transfer Talk podcast Neymar and Angel Di Maria's close friendship with Messi could attract him to Paris Saint-Germain - but Manchester City remain frontrunners, ESPN football expert Julien Laurens explains on the Transfer Talk podcast

Messi has still not responded to Bartomeu's offer to resign if he agrees to stay at the club, but the player is expected to make his thoughts clear 'very soon' (Sport).

Bartomeu will only sit down with Messi if it is to discuss a new contract, and will only sanction a transfer if it satisfies his €700m release clause (Sport).

Friday August 28

Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu is willing to do whatever it takes to avoid Messi leaving Barcelona, including resigning from his position. He has told the player if he says publicly his presidency has been the reason behind his desire to leave the club, he would quit if it would convince him to stay (Mundo Deportivo).

Manchester City's plans for Messi are in line with the player's - that they can bring him to the Etihad Stadium on a free - but if not, they are willing to include Eric Garcia, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Angelino and Riyad Mahrez in any transfer offer (Mundo Deportivo).

Manchester City are not willing to offer any more than €100m for Messi, but will offer up to three players in exchange - Jesus, Bernardo Silva and Garcia (Sport).

Spanish front pages on Friday August 28 claim the Barcelona president is willing to resign in order to keep Messi at the club

Messi will publicly reveal his reasons for wanting to leave Barcelona at the 'right time' but is aware he needs to make clear his thought process (Sport).

Paris Saint-Germain believe they can re-unite Neymar and Messi by bringing the Argentine to the Ligue 1 champions this summer (Mundo Deportivo).

The Barcelona hierarchy are sceptical Messi will report for pre-season training on Sunday because it would contradict the fax he sent to the club earlier this week to announce his intention to leave, which included the line "with effect August 30" (Sport).

Sadio Mane would be willing to sign for Barcelona to replace Messi if the Argentine does depart the Nou Camp (Sport).

AS claims Messi is going to war over his desire to leave while Catalan paper L'Esportiu lead with "There is no reverse"

Thursday August 27

Manchester City are in the strongest position to sign Lionel Messi - if the Argentina star can get out of Barcelona this summer.

Sky Sports News has been told that both Messi and City boss Pep Guardiola want to renew their partnership at the Etihad - putting the Premier League runners-up in a commanding lead over other suitors.

Manchester City are watching Lionel Messi's attempt to leave Barcelona this summer with interest but remain unconvinced the Argentina superstar will quit the Nou Camp.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has ruled the recently-crowned Champions League winners out of the race for Barcelona forward Messi. When asked whether Bayern would be in the running for Messi, Rummenigge told Tuttosport: "No. We can't pay a player of that size. It is not part of our policy and philosophy."

Messi could cost Manchester City half a billion pounds if they go ahead with what would be the biggest signing in Premier League history before the start of the season (Daily Telegraph).

Manchester City have been working for more than a week to try to pull off the biggest transfer coup that English football has ever seen by signing Messi (The Times).

Manchester City will go all out to sign Lionel Messi - as long as he is committed to joining them (The Sun).

Manchester City emerged as front-runners to sign Lionel Messi on Wednesday and are cautiously confident they can do so without becoming embroiled in the player's bitter contract dispute with Barcelona (Daily Mail).

Pep Guardiola and Messi enjoyed huge success together

Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi's father, is already in contact with representatives from Manchester City (TyC and RAC1).

Manchester City may put Eric Garcia, Angelino and Gabriel Jesus on the table if they are to move for Messi (Mundo Deportivo)

Messi could move to Manchester City on a three-year contract, with two optional years in New York City for NYC FC (Mundo Deportivo)

Messi will attend training on Monday with Barcelona's first team, the first session that Ronald Koeman will take (Sport)

Despite Messi telling Barcelona he wants to go and won't change his mind, president Josep Maria Bartomeu will not throw in the towel (Sport)

The club in the best position to sign him are Manchester City, and contact between the player and the English club has already taken place (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain have looked to steal a march in the race for Messi's signature by holding talks with his representatives less than 48 hours after he submitted a transfer request at Barcelona (Ole).

Wednesday August 26

5:19 The Transfer Show discuss Messi's situation at Barcelona and whether he could move to another club or is it a power play? The Transfer Show discuss Messi's situation at Barcelona and whether he could move to another club or is it a power play?

Barcelona are still trying to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the club after he expressed his desire to leave, says sporting director Ramon Planes.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Inter Milan and PSG are in line to sign Messi (L'Equipe).

Messi asked Pep Guardiola if Manchester City were willing to sign him a few days before he informed Barcelona he wanted to leave (Mundo Deportivo).

Manchester City are also willing to part with Gabriel Jesus as they eye a transfer for Messi (Globo).

Messi reportedly sent the documents outlining his desire to leave the club by burofax, the service provided by Spain's postal service. By using burofax, Messi can legally prove the recipient received the document on a given date (AS).

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has reportedly decided to resign amid suggestions Lionel Messi has told the club he wants to leave (TYC Sports).

Lionel Messi risks a FIFA ban if he leaves Barcelona without resolving his contractual dispute, a leading sports lawyer has claimed.

Tuesday August 25

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.

The club confirmed on Tuesday the Argentine sent a document expressing his desire to activate a release clause that would end his contract - which currently runs until next June - and allow him to leave for free this summer.