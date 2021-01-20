Martin Odegaard: Arsenal want Real Madrid playmaker

Norway international Martin Odegaard expecting to be granted his wish to leave on loan this month for regular first-team football; Real Madrid board currently considering latest proposal from London club; Arsenal face strong competition for Odegaard

By Paul Gilmour

Wednesday 20 January 2021 18:40, UK

Image: Arsenal want to bring Martin Odegaard to north London

Arsenal have made an approach to Real Madrid for attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

The Norway international is expecting to be granted his wish to leave on loan this month for regular first-team football.

The Real Madrid board is currently considering the latest proposal from the London club.

Arsenal, who have already failed with an approach for the midfielder, face strong competition for Odegaard, including at least one other Premier League club.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports Scores