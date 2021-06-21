Hakan Calhanoglu: AC Milan midfielder set to join rivals Inter on free transfer

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is set to join city rivals Inter Milan on a free transfer, according to Sky in Italy.

The Turkey international will undergo a medical in Milan on Tuesday before signing a three-year deal with the Serie A champions.

Inter have offered him a three-year deal worth £4.3m plus bonuses, better terms than AC Milan had put on the table ahead of his contract expiring next week.

Calhanoglu is set to return to Milan on Monday after Turkey's early exit from Euro 2020, as Senol Gunes' side failed to pick up a single point against Italy, Wales and Switzerland.

The 27-year-old has regularly been linked with teams in the Premier League as well as Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Serie A rivals Juventus and Inter.

He scored four goals and provided ten assists for AC Milan this season to help them finish second in Serie A and clinch a Champions League return after a seven-year absence.

AC Milan will also see Gianluigi Donnarumma leave on a free transfer, with the Italy international undergoing a medical in Rome on Monday ahead of a move to Paris Saint-Germain.