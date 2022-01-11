Antonio Conte says Tottenham hierarchy are clear about where Spurs squad can be improved

Antonio Conte says he has held productive talks with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici about players he wants to bring to Tottenham.

Conte has made an assessment of his squad's capabilities and says recruitment decisions now lay in the hands of others at the club.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg visit of Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, Conte said: "First of all we have spoken about the situation. It was a good meeting because the owner and (Fabio) Paratici, they started together this season.

"I came in the middle. For sure, they know the situation better than me. It was a good meeting to tell them my thoughts after the two months I spent in Tottenham.

"What I want? I spoke with the club and I have my thoughts about the situation and I think the most important thing is the club must decide the best way to go.

"I don't have expectations. I am a coach and I know that we have to solve many problems. For me, the best possible way is to get the most out of my players and working with squad.

"That is the only way I can improve the situation and the squad. The club knows very well our situation and have to take the best decision."

Spurs want to sign a right-wing back and a striker

Tottenham are understood to be working on signing a right wing-back and a striker - the two positions they have prioritised this month.

Tottenham have been showing strong interest in Wolves attacker Adama Traore, with reports suggesting Conte wants to turn the Spaniard into a right-wing back.

Spurs were in talks to sign Traore at the end of the summer transfer window and their interest has remained despite the change of head coach from Nuno Espirito Santo to Conte.

